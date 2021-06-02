Police blotter: Felony burglary; garage break-ins

Butte police reports

Felony burglary

At noon Tuesday, officers were called to the 2300 block of South Drive on a report of a disturbance.

When they arrived, they found Keith David Goodgun, 30, of Butte bleeding from his hands and arms. Once officers secured Goodgun and provided medical care, they spoke with the resident who said that Goodgun attempted to gain entry into her residence by kicking in the door and breaking out the window.

He then attempted to crawl through the broken window, resulting in his injuries. He was arrested, treated at St. James Healthcare and then transported to the Butte Detention Center, where it was determined he also had two warrants for his arrest.

Goodgun was jailed for felony burglary and two counts of criminal contempt out of Butte City Court.

Garage break-ins

It was reported Tuesday morning that a garage located in the 1900 block of Massachusetts Avenue was broken into. T chain saw valued at $200 was stolen.

Also on Tuesday, another garage in the 1300 block of Joy Lane had its door broken but nothing was taken.

