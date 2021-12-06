Police blotter: Felony burglary; a drive through fences, gate, property; recent DUIs; party too loud

Butte police reports

Felony burglary

Just before midnight Thursday, Jeremy Edward Watson, 25, and homeless, allegedly broke out a window at the Silver Dollar Saloon, 133 S. Main St., and climbed in. When the owner yelled at him, he climbed back out.

Police were dispatched and they found a shirtless Watson in a nearby parking lot, where he had also broken out his own car window and a window on a Toyota Tundra. He would not give his last name and pulled away from an arresting officer.

Eventually handcuffed and identified, he was jailed for felony burglary and the misdemeanor offenses of resisting arrest and two counts of criminal mischief.

Off to jail

It was after 6:30 p.m. Thursday when an officer stopped a Camaro for running a stop light at Main and Broadway.

The driver was Jessie Ray Ketelsen, 31, of Butte, who had felony and misdemeanor warrants out for his arrest from Lewis & Clark County, was taken to jail.

‘Just checking’

Kurtis Andrew Clawson, 32, of Anaconda reportedly told police Friday afternoon that he was “just checking things out” when he drove through fences, gates and property on Beacon Road near Basin Creek.

Finally stopped on the Iron Street on-ramp, Clawson resisted arrest but was quickly handcuffed. He was arrested for several offenses, including resisting arrest, three counts of criminal trespass to property, and three counts of criminal mischief.

Under the influence

At around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Derik Isaac Snow, 30, of Butte was involved in an accident on Platinum and Montana. He appeared to be intoxicated and an officer could smell alcohol on his breath. Snow failed field sobriety tests as well as tests taken at the Butte Detention Center. He was twice over the legal limit and was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of aggravated driving under the influence and careless driving.

An officer with the Montana Highway Patrol arrested Tyler Benjamin Wetzel, 38, of Butte at about 8 p.m. Friday for felony driving under the influence (refusal) and the misdemeanors of driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to show proof of insurance.

At about 2:30 a.m. Monday, an officer noticed a gold Suburban being driven erratically in the 2900 block of Ottawa. Connor James Cunningham, 21, of Butte appeared to be intoxicated and failed sobriety both on-site and at the Butte Detention Center. He was twice over the legal limit and jailed for misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence.

Just before 9 p.m. Saturday, an officer with the Montana Highway Patrol arrested Ryan Mitchell Rudh, 31, of Butte for the misdemeanors of driving under the influence and failure to himself and vehicle.

At 2:40 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a pickup accident on Ruby and Sutter. Rebekah Ann Weis, 34, of Butte was not injured in the roll-over and when officers arrived, she appeared intoxicated. She failed sobriety tests and was found to be over twice the legal limit. She was jailed for the misdemeanors of aggravated driving under the influence and driving without a valid driver’s license.

Jo Ann Isom, 67, of Butte was arrested just after 8 p.m. Friday for the misdemeanors of aggravated driving under the influence and careless driving. Police arrived at Main and Moulton Reservoir Road to find Isom had driven her car off the road onto someone’s lawn and was high centered on a rock. She was found to be over twice the legal limit.

Wrong time

Trinity Sarah Nicole McNeely, 21, of Missoula was at the wrong place at the wrong time late Saturday night.

During a routine traffic stop, the officer learned she had two felony outstanding warrants — one out of Missoula County and the other out of Flathead County. She was taken to jail.

Simple assault

On Saturday afternoon, Tyrone Aaron Diggs, 50, homeless, reportedly punched a women in the neck and ear at the Butte Rescue Mission, 610 E. Platinum St.

When officers arrived, the woman had red marks on her neck and face. Diggs was jailed for misdemeanor simple assault

Party too loud

Officers were called to an alleged frequent location for loud parties — a residence in the 100 block of Clark Street at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday. When police arrived, multiple people were running in different directions to get away.

The person living at the residence, Tucker Jordan Guiles, 22, of Butte, had reportedly been warned numerous times. He was arrested for disorderly conduct and possession of stolen property because while inside the residence, an officer noticed a stolen street sign.

Hit and run

Late Friday night, Brett Steele Berry, 42, homeless, was allegedly involved in a hit and run at the Magic Diamond Casino, 2721 Harrison Ave.

The victim followed him and Berry was stopped by a Montana Highway Patrol officer. Butte police arrived and Berry was taken to jail for failure to report accident by quickest means and driving without liability insurance. He also had a criminal contempt warrant out for his arrest.

Expedition stolen

Police found Jeffery Francis Connolly, 32, of Belgrade at the Best Western Plus Butte Plaza Inn, 2900 Harrison Ave., on Friday afternoon wandering hallways. He reportedly wanted a room at the inn, but did not have the funds.

Officers learned that Connolly was in possession of a Ford Expedition that had been stolen that morning in Bozeman. He also had an ID belonging to another person.

He was arrested for felony motor vehicle theft and also had a felony warrant out for his arrest.

Men argue

Two men were arguing on Marcia and Phillips at about 2 a.m. Saturday. Officers were sent to investigate and learned Kristopher Cassie Leggitt, 22, of Butte had punched the other man in the face.

Leggitt already had a Montana Highway Patrol warrant out for his arrest and was jailed for misdemeanor simple assault as well.

Traffic stop

Following a traffic stop at around 4 a.m. Friday, Christopher Joseph Rowell, 36, of Butte, was taken to jail on a felony parole violation.

