Police blotter: Felony assault with weapon; suspect says 'no!'

The suspect, Zacharia William Kazee, 35, of Butte was near Harrison and Garland when an officer attempted to stop him. The officer told Kazee he wanted to talk to him, to which Kazee replied, “No!” and took off on his bike.

The officer was able to chase Kazee down, who had a knife in his possession.

He was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of theft and obstructing a police officer. He also had a criminal contempt warrant out for his arrest.

Disorderly conduct

On Friday afternoon, police were called to the 500 block of West Galena Street to talk to Jared Andrew Weldon, 27, of Butte, who was reportedly highly intoxicated and causing a disturbance.

Weldon was told to leave, which he did, but once officers left the area, he returned. When officers were called back to the area, Weldon was reportedly very agitated. He was jailed for misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Aggravated DUI

Early Saturday morning, Francis John Butori, 29, of Butte was jailed for misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence.

