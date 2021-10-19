Police blotter: Felony assault with weapon; suspect says 'no!'

Butte police reports
Jailed for felony
Officers were investigating a disturbance at around 5 a.m. Monday on Foxtail Lane.
Scott Alfred Sommer, 55, of Butte was in the area. During the investigation, it was discovered Sommer had methamphetamine in his possession.
He was jailed for felony possession of dangerous drugs.
Several offenses
At about 7 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 2500 block of Pine Street to investigate a disturbance between a man and a woman.
When they arrived, an officer saw Craig Lee Barth, 60, of Butte running out the back door. The officer went after Barth and when he caught up to him, he resisted arrest.
Barth was finally handcuffed. While still at the scene, officers recovered a pellet rifle.
The 60-year-old was jailed for felony assault with a weapon, felony violation of release condition, misdemeanor resisting arrest and misdemeanor obstructing a police officer.
Early Sunday
At 1:18 a.m. Sunday, a young man called 911 to say Nathan Everett Marras, 38, of Butte was getting aggressive with a woman and would not let her leave the house in the 500 block of Lupine Lane.
When officers arrived, the woman reported that during the argument, Marras also had her pinned to the wall.
He was arrested for misdemeanor partner or family member assault (reasonable apprehension) and misdemeanor unlawful restraint.
Taken to jail
Late Saturday afternoon, someone was illegally lighting fireworks in the 700 block of Nevada Street.
During the investigation, Markus Augustine Abad, 49, of Butte walked out of a residence. An officer recognized Abad and knew there was a warrant out of Butte District Court for his arrest.
Abad was handcuffed and taken to jail.
Helena absconder
At 7 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the Butte Rescue Mission to pick up Richard Leigh Williams, 43, and homeless.
Williams, an absconder wanted by Helena Probation and Parole, had left the facility on a motorcycle just prior to the officers’ arrival. He was picked up just north of Utah Avenue and taken to jail.
Suspect says 'no!'
At 7 p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to Murdoch’s, where a man had allegedly shoplifted a knife and then took off on a pedal bike.
The suspect, Zacharia William Kazee, 35, of Butte was near Harrison and Garland when an officer attempted to stop him. The officer told Kazee he wanted to talk to him, to which Kazee replied, “No!” and took off on his bike.
The officer was able to chase Kazee down, who had a knife in his possession.
He was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of theft and obstructing a police officer. He also had a criminal contempt warrant out for his arrest.
Disorderly conduct
On Friday afternoon, police were called to the 500 block of West Galena Street to talk to Jared Andrew Weldon, 27, of Butte, who was reportedly highly intoxicated and causing a disturbance.
Weldon was told to leave, which he did, but once officers left the area, he returned. When officers were called back to the area, Weldon was reportedly very agitated. He was jailed for misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Aggravated DUI
Early Saturday morning, Francis John Butori, 29, of Butte was jailed for misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence.
Tires taken
A man reported Friday morning that his car got stuck on Bluebird Trail on Oct. 10. When he went back three days later to retrieve it, all the tires on the car were gone.