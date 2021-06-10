Police blotter: Felony assault; drugs left on counter; multiple charges; Wednesday fights

Butte police reports

Felony assault

Shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 2600 block of Walnut Street where a woman told them she and Michael Joseph Hislop, 41, of Butte had driven home and were speaking in the car when Hislop grabbed her by the hair, jerked her head back and then pointed a pistol at her.

Hislop was found in the residence, where officers observed several unsecured firearms. Following an investigation, Hislop was taken into custody and jailed for felony assault with a weapon.

Drugs on counter

Officers were called just after 11 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a drug kit containing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia that was left on the counter at the Town Pump, 531 S. Montana St.

After watching store video and talking to a witness, it was determined that the kit belonged to Chareene Marie Holsinger, 40, of Butte.

Holsinger was still in the parking lot. An officer placed her under arrest and transported her to the Butte Detention Center. She was jailed for felony possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.