Police blotter: Felony assault; drugs left on counter; multiple charges; Wednesday fights

Butte police reports
Felony assault
Shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 2600 block of Walnut Street where a woman told them she and Michael Joseph Hislop, 41, of Butte had driven home and were speaking in the car when Hislop grabbed her by the hair, jerked her head back and then pointed a pistol at her.
Hislop was found in the residence, where officers observed several unsecured firearms. Following an investigation, Hislop was taken into custody and jailed for felony assault with a weapon.
Drugs on counter
Officers were called just after 11 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a drug kit containing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia that was left on the counter at the Town Pump, 531 S. Montana St.
After watching store video and talking to a witness, it was determined that the kit belonged to Chareene Marie Holsinger, 40, of Butte.
Holsinger was still in the parking lot. An officer placed her under arrest and transported her to the Butte Detention Center. She was jailed for felony possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Multiple charges
Officers were at the Hampton Inn at 11:20 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a disturbance. When the officers started their investigation, the suspect vehicle left the parking lot at a high rate of speed.
Officers were able to stop the vehicle near Holmes Avenue and Hill Street. The driver, Bryan Charles Groehler, 30, of Butte, exited the vehicle and was reportedly very irate.
As officers were speaking with Groehler, another officer was talking to the victim. She stated she was assaulted by Groehler earlier and he was threatening her. Things escalated when she was able to contact family members who then met her in the parking lot.
Groehler was placed into custody and jailed for felony parole violation, misdemeanor partner or family member assault, and a Montana Highway Patrol warrant.
Wednesday fights
- Two neighbors got into an argument in the 1800 block of Schley Wednesday morning. The duo promised officers they would stay away from each other
- Late Wednesday afternoon, a man and woman were fighting in the 400 block of South Main Street. When police arrived, they were long gone.
- At 7 Wednesday night, a man and woman were arguing in the 2300 block of Princeton. When officers arrived, they were told to go their separate ways.