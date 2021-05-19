Police blotter: Felony assault; contempt of court; bike thief caught

Butte police reports

Felony PFMA

At around 4 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the Leggat Apartments, 50 W. Broadway St., to investigate a disturbance between a man and a woman.

According to witnesses, Curtis Lee Gilbert. 52, of Butte had grabbed the female by the arms and was refusing to let her go. One witness assisted the woman and Gilbert left.

An officer found Gilbert in the stairway of the Leggat and placed him in custody.

Because this was his third or subsequent offense, he was jailed for felony partner or family member assault.

Felony contempt

Just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were at the 200 block of Silver Street to assist a bail bondsman in apprehending Caitlin Melissa Kittner, 32, of Butte.

Kittner exited the residence and was placed into custody for felony contempt of court out of Butte District Court. She was transported to the Butte Detention Center.

Bike thief caught