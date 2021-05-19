Police blotter: Felony assault; contempt of court; bike thief caught

Butte police reports
Felony PFMA
At around 4 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the Leggat Apartments, 50 W. Broadway St., to investigate a disturbance between a man and a woman.
According to witnesses, Curtis Lee Gilbert. 52, of Butte had grabbed the female by the arms and was refusing to let her go. One witness assisted the woman and Gilbert left.
An officer found Gilbert in the stairway of the Leggat and placed him in custody.
Because this was his third or subsequent offense, he was jailed for felony partner or family member assault.
Felony contempt
Just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were at the 200 block of Silver Street to assist a bail bondsman in apprehending Caitlin Melissa Kittner, 32, of Butte.
Kittner exited the residence and was placed into custody for felony contempt of court out of Butte District Court. She was transported to the Butte Detention Center.
Bike thief caught
It was just before noon Tuesday when officers headed to the tenth block of East Galena Street. There they found a crime victim who had located the man, Caleb Newsome Harwood, 30, of Butte, who had taken his bike the night before.
According to the victim his bike was taken off of a rack on the back of his vehicle. The theft was on video and the victim recognized the male as he was walking down Arizona Street. Harwood admitted to the theft but said he pawned the bike, valued at $2,000. He then tried to flee but the victim caught him.
Harwood was placed under arrest and transported to the Butte Detention Center where he was jailed for felony theft and two misdemeanor contempt warrants out of Butte City Court. The bike was returned to the victim.