Police blotter: Felony assault; burglary charge; hiding in camper; stolen generator; bar fight

Officers responded to Continental Storage on a report of damage to a camper that was stored there. The owner of the camper told officers he noticed the front door of the camper was damaged and entry had been made. The owner had not yet entered the camper. An officer located Milstid in the camper hiding under a bunch of blankets.

Milstid told police he entered the camper on the prior night as he was walking in the area and became cold. Found with Milstid were various items that may have been taken from other vehicles in the area. Those items were placed into evidence.

Out of fireworks

Around 4 p.m. Sunday, a call came in about fireworks being shot off in the 1000 block of Utah. When police arrived, they were told that they were done shooting them off because they didn’t have any more left.

Stolen generator

A woman who was out camping in a trailer near German Gulch Road reported Saturday that while she was gone, someone had gone through the window and taken a Yamaha generator.

Car thefts