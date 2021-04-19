Police blotter: Felony arrest; aggravated DUI; felony PFMA; gift card scam; bikes stolen; weapons stolen; shots reported

When officers arrived, the female complainant said David Eugene Rusk, 48, of Butte held her down on the floor.

There was a warrant for Rusk’s arrest on a previous felony partner or family member assault (strangulation) along with criminal attempt. Officers found Rusk hiding in the attic. Besides the arrest warrant, he was jailed again for felony PFMA (strangulation).

Failed theft

Early Friday morning, someone attempted to steal a vehicle in the 100 block of South Arizona Street, but were not successful.

Gift card scam

A 77-year-old Butte woman had already been conned out of $500 worth of gift cards, in a telephone scam where the scammer tells the victim to pay a “bill” by purchasing a gift card and then relaying, via a phone, the number on the back of the card.

The woman was at Walmart Friday afternoon to purchase more gift cards, $900 in total, when a Walmart clerk, who knew about the scam, was able to stop her from purchasing any more gift cards.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, “anyone who demands payment by gift card is always a scammer.”

ATV stolen