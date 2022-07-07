Police blotter: Feline fiasco; uptown mugging; protection order violations; home burglarized

Butte police reports

Feline fiasco

Just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, a person living in the 200 block of Elderberry Lane heard a neighbor screaming “get off me!” A quick call to 911 brought an officer to the neighbor’s door.

When the officer arrived, it turns out that the woman was just yelling at her cat to get off of her.

Uptown mugging

Late Tuesday night, a woman reported to police that she had been robbed. According to the report, the woman was walking on West Galena Street and noticed a man following her.

This went on for about a block, when he apparently came up to her, shoved her to the ground and took her money out of her purse. He then took off running. The victim said the man had long blonde hair and was wearing a hoodie, red shoes and a beanie hat.

Protection orders violated

Jefferson Wentworth Bowden, 48, of Butte was arrested just after 8 p.m. Monday for misdemeanor violation of protection order. A woman reported to police that she had a restraining order against Bowden, but he contacted her anyway.

Cory Steven Parke, 36, of Butte was arrested just before 5 p.m. Wednesday for misdemeanor violation of protection order. It was reported that Parke entered a Harrison Avenue business, where the woman who has a restraining order works. An officer located Parke just down the street and took him to jail.

Brought to jail

Just after 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jefferson County officers brought Michael Edward Zielinski Jr., 38, homeless to the Butte Detention Center where he was jailed on a warrant for a violation of release condition.

Home burglarized

It was discovered around 7 a.m. Tuesday that a residence in the 300 block of East Aluminum Street had been broken into. Currently being remodeled, the home’s back door had been forced open and the screen door was damaged. Many of the tools taken from the home were located in the alley.

Suspected meth

On Wednesday morning, security personnel found a small baggie of suspected methamphetamine on the floor at St. James Healthcare.

Stolen items

It appears tools were taken from a garage early Tuesday at Hollow Contracting, 404 W. Greenwood Ave.

Stolen Tuesday morning from the 2700 block of Parrot was a red 1994 Dodge Ram pickup with an attached homemade utility trailer.

A camp trailer was taken Tuesday afternoon from the 1800 block of Wilson Avenue.

Stolen late Tuesday afternoon from the 1800 block of Gaylord was a 2004 silver GMC Terrain.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday, a 2014 yellow Chevy Camaro was taken from the 1800 block of Texas Avenue.

A cell phone was taken early Thursday morning from a car parked in the 300 block of Virginia Street.