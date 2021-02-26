Police blotter: Encounter at bus station; tapping into power source, missing dog

Butte police reports
He said, he said
It was a “he said, he said” situation Wednesday morning at the Bus Transfer Station. A complainant told an officer that another man offered to buy him lunch in exchange for sexual favors.
The man denied the allegation, so both men were told to go their separate ways, which they did — one got on a bus to New York, the other, a Butte resident, headed home.
'Energetic' thief
Also on Wednesday morning, a man living near the North Star, 1107 S. Utah Ave., got caught and was cited for stealing electricity. According to the police report, the energy thief attached a cord from his house to the place of business.
Missing dog
A person living at the Leggat Apartments, 50 W Broadway St., told an officer Wednesday night that another tenant stole his dog. The other tenant was not home so the case of the missing dog remains under investigation.
Tracy Thornton
Reporter
