Police blotter: Eluding officer; probation violation; pair arrested; 'classic' find; false alarm

Off to the races

While out on patrol at around 3 a.m. Thursday, an officer noticed a Nissan pickup with no headlights on. The officer was able to stop the vehicle near the intersection of Holmes Avenue and Busch Street, but when he got out of the squad car, the driver of the Nissan took off, heading toward Paxson Street.

The officer finally got Gage James Young, 21, of Butte to pull over in the 3300 block of Carter Street.

Young was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of eluding police, driving with a suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance in effect, failure to have lamps lit, and displaying license plates assigned to another vehicle.

Probation violation

Not long before 4 p.m. Wednesday, Crystal Marie Ellenberg, 48, of Butte was brought in by Adult Probation & Patrol for felony probation violation.

She was arrested at Front and Montana streets.

Two arrested

Jorey Raymond Viapando, 48, and Megan Lynn Condo, 33, both of Butte, were arrested during a routine traffic stop at around noon Wednesday in the 1900 block of “C” Street.

Viapando had a felony warrant out for his arrest for probation violation; Condo had two misdemeanor warrants out for her arrest.

Apartment searched

On Wednesday morning, Adult Probation & Parole searched the apartment of George Franklin Cooney, 37, of Butte.

He was taken to jail for the felony offenses of possession of dangerous drugs and probation violation, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

‘Classic’ find

On Wednesday morning, the owner of a stolen car found his 1968 Corvette parked in the 1700 block of “C” Street. Days before, the car had been reported stolen from a storage facility.

Unit break-in

Sometime this past week, a theft occurred from a unit at Butte Mini Storage on 5 Mile Road.

Cleanup on aisle 7

At around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, someone urinated in one of the aisles at the Dollar Tree, 1303 Harrison Ave. There are no suspects.

Checks stolen

It was reported Wednesday that several checks were stolen from a home located in the 1100 block of West Park Street. The checks were then cashed in Anaconda. The case is under investigation.

False alarm

At 3:15 a.m. Thursday, a concerned citizen called to report that he thought there was a fire on the East Ridge. Turns out it was just the reflection from a bright orange light.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.