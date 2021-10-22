Police blotter: early morning DUI, wanted man, arrested twice, assault warrant

Early morning DUI
Kristen Hill-Huff, 46, of Butte was arrested just before 5 a.m. Thursday at the U.S. Post Office on Dewey Blvd., after a witness had called police and stated that the woman appeared to be intoxicated.
When police arrived, Hill-Huff, who had an 11-year-old child in her vehicle, failed sobriety maneuvers at the scene and again at the Butte Detention Center. She took a Breathalyzer, which was over the legal limit.
She was jailed for driving under the influence and child endangerment.
Wanted man
At around 1 a.m. Thursday, a man had started a small fire and was standing atop a car in the 800 block of South Main Street.
When officers arrived, they found Carl James Standing Elk, 37, of Butte standing atop a car which turned out to be his.
He was wanted on a warrant out of Powell County for being an absconder from conditional release and was arrested on the warrant.
Arrested twice
Richard Clay Bruce, 57, of Butte was on a roll Wednesday.
According to police, the Butte man had been causing a disturbance earlier in the afternoon at Montana Affordable 4x4's & Auto Sales, 1407 Harrison Ave. He reportedly had been inside the business yelling obscenities at employees and when asked by police to leave, he refused.
When police tried to arrest him, he resisted their attempts. He was taken to jail for the misdemeanor offenses of resisting arrest and criminal trespass to property. He was able to post bond and left the jail.
Just after 10 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the Aces High Casino, 1700 Harrison Ave.
Bruce had no money but ran up over $70 in food and drink charges. Again, he got belligerent and when an officer tried to detain him, he again resisted arrest. Finally handcuffed again, he was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses — theft of services, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Assault warrant
Just before noon Thursday, James Howe, 31, of Butte and a woman were reportedly arguing at Taco Bell.
Police were called and when they arrived, learned that Howe had an outstanding assault warrant out of Butte City Court and was taken to jail.