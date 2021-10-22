Police blotter: early morning DUI, wanted man, arrested twice, assault warrant

Early morning DUI

Kristen Hill-Huff, 46, of Butte was arrested just before 5 a.m. Thursday at the U.S. Post Office on Dewey Blvd., after a witness had called police and stated that the woman appeared to be intoxicated.

When police arrived, Hill-Huff, who had an 11-year-old child in her vehicle, failed sobriety maneuvers at the scene and again at the Butte Detention Center. She took a Breathalyzer, which was over the legal limit.

She was jailed for driving under the influence and child endangerment.

Wanted man

At around 1 a.m. Thursday, a man had started a small fire and was standing atop a car in the 800 block of South Main Street.

When officers arrived, they found Carl James Standing Elk, 37, of Butte standing atop a car which turned out to be his.

He was wanted on a warrant out of Powell County for being an absconder from conditional release and was arrested on the warrant.

Arrested twice

Richard Clay Bruce, 57, of Butte was on a roll Wednesday.