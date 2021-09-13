Police blotter: DUI, other offenses; suspicious male; domestic dispute; car accident;

Driving in circles

Amanda Marie Sawicki, 43, of Butte, was allegedly driving in circles with the vehicle flashers on just after 1 a.m. Saturday outside of Joker’s Wild Casino, 1201 S. Montana St.

When officers arrived, she had left the scene and moved up to 1101 S. Montana St., where she was sitting in the driver’s seat with the flashers still on.

Once out of the vehicle, it was reported that Sawicki appeared to be intoxicated as she was unsteady on her feet. A blood sample was taken at St. James Healthcare and she was jailed for driving under the influence (refusal).

Advice ignored

Earlier on Friday night, officers were at Cinz Bar, 301 E. Mercury St., and told Gabriel Thomas Blodnick, 34, of Butte that he was not welcome, needed to leave and not return to the bar. He reportedly was trying to start some fights.

Blodnick decided not to heed their advice and returned, attempting to get in vehicles.

He was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of failure to disperse and criminal trespass to vehicle.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.