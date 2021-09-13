Police blotter: DUI, other offenses; suspicious male; domestic dispute; car accident;

Butte police reports
Several offenses
Dawn L. Gabrielson, 46, of Butte was jailed at 2:20 a.m. Monday for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving with a suspended driver’s license, speeding, failure to wear a seat belt, and criminal contempt.
Two arrested
Two suspicious vehicles were parked next to each other in the 2000 block of Dewey Boulevard.
In one vehicle was Dustin Laneil Danks, 38, of Butte; the other, Rebecca Jean Evans, 42, of Butte. Both people had warrants for their arrest.
Danks had three felony warrants for his arrest out of Lewis & Clark County. While being booked, he had two glass pipes in his possession, so he was also jailed for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Evans had a no-bond warrant out of Butte District Court for the felony offenses of criminal contempt and probation violation.
Suspicious man
Officers were called to the 2400 block of Farrell Street at around 8 p.m. Sunday to investigate a suspicious man pushing a cart up against buildings, one of which was 2404 Farrell.
Turns out Jeremiah Patrick Hill, 45, of Butte had a felony criminal contempt warrant out for his arrest and he was taken to jail.
Woman pushed
Late Saturday morning, Zachary D. Norbury, 30, of Butte was arrested in the 500 block of Silver Street for partner or family member assault (reasonable apprehension).
A woman claimed Norbury had pushed her backwards during an argument. He denied the accusation.
No license plates
At 1 a.m. Saturday, an officer noticed a vehicle parked in the 3300 block of Paxson without licenses plates.
Inside the car were James Robert Blodgett, 38, and Terri Jo Carter, 42, both of Butte.
Turns out the car had been stolen out of Anaconda-Deer Lodge County.
Blodgett was jailed for felony possession of stolen property. Carter had two misdemeanor warrants for her arrest out of Gallatin County and was transported to jail as well.
Car accident
A call came in at 1:39 a.m. Saturday about a wreck in the 500 block of West Broadway Street.
When officers arrived, a car driven by Cyndie Kay Perkio, 34, of Butte was on its roof.
Perkio was uninjured and an officer believed she had been drinking. She was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol and careless driving.
Driving in circles
Amanda Marie Sawicki, 43, of Butte, was allegedly driving in circles with the vehicle flashers on just after 1 a.m. Saturday outside of Joker’s Wild Casino, 1201 S. Montana St.
When officers arrived, she had left the scene and moved up to 1101 S. Montana St., where she was sitting in the driver’s seat with the flashers still on.
Once out of the vehicle, it was reported that Sawicki appeared to be intoxicated as she was unsteady on her feet. A blood sample was taken at St. James Healthcare and she was jailed for driving under the influence (refusal).
Advice ignored
Earlier on Friday night, officers were at Cinz Bar, 301 E. Mercury St., and told Gabriel Thomas Blodnick, 34, of Butte that he was not welcome, needed to leave and not return to the bar. He reportedly was trying to start some fights.
Blodnick decided not to heed their advice and returned, attempting to get in vehicles.
He was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of failure to disperse and criminal trespass to vehicle.