Police blotter: DUI first offense; felony drug possession; caught near school

Butte police reports

First offense

Just after 3 a.m. Friday, Jenna Katherine Sanders, 20, of Butte allegedly drove her vehicle into a ditch in the 600 block of Centennial.

She was jailed for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (first offense).

Drugs found

While investigating a separate incident, officers checked a vehicle parked near Big Butte at around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Inside were Shawn Daniel Briggs, 33, and Jami Jo Martin, 33, both homeless. It was discovered that Briggs and Martin were allegedly in possession of dangerous drugs.

Briggs was booked for felony possession of dangerous drugs and the misdemeanor offenses of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of burglary tools. He was also wanted on two Butte City Court contempt warrants.

Martin was booked for felony possession of dangerous drugs and the misdemeanor offense of possession of drug paraphernalia

Felony offenses

At 1 p.m. Thursday, a Butte parole officer arrived at a residence in the 500 block of North Wyoming Street and found Jazmen Bertha Ann Whaley, 39, of Butte allegedly in possession of dangerous drugs.

She was jailed for that felony offense, along with a felony parole violation.

Out on patrol

An officer out on patrol Thursday morning spotted Zane Michael Dorscher, 36, homeless, in the 10 block of East Granite Street. Dorscher was wanted on a felony parole violation and was taken to jail.

While being booked, he allegedly had in his possession dangerous drugs.

Caught near school

A school resource officer noticed 25-year-old Jonathan Butch Moreno walking near Butte High School Thursday morning. The Butte man had a felony warrant out for his arrest.

When confronted, Moreno allegedly also admitted to taking items from a car parked in the school parking lot. He also reportedly had in his possession credit cards belonging to other people.

He was jailed for two felony offenses of possession of dangerous drugs, felony probation violation, and the misdemeanor offenses of possession of drug paraphernalia, theft from a motor vehicle, criminal trespass to a vehicle, and theft.

Syringe with drugs

Dispatch got a call early Thursday morning that Johnny Lee Falcon, 36, of Butte was at a residence in the 100 block of West Iron Street and was not welcome.

When officers arrived, Falcon was inside the home and allegedly had in his possession a syringe with drugs in it.

He was jailed for the felony offenses of possession of dangerous drugs and probation violation, and the misdemeanor offense of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Car mirror broken off

It was reported Thursday morning that the driver’s side mirror was broken off from a car parked in the 3000 block of Amherst Avenue.

Take it easy

A husband and wife living in the 600 block of Travonia Street were arguing so loudly at around 1 a.m. Friday that the neighbors called the cops. The couple told police they would take it easy for the rest of the night.

