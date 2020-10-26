Police blotter: DUI arrest; hiding in closet; felony PFMA; felony burglary; assault on casino employee

Butte police reports
Booked for DUI
Monique M. Duffy, 42, was booked at about 11:30 p.m. Oct. 20 for driving under the influence.
The Butte woman was involved in a one-vehicle traffic accident at about 10:20 p.m. Duffy had hit a power pole.
When officers arrived, she was out of her vehicle and appeared to be intoxicated. After taking field sobriety maneuvers, she was transported to the Butte Detention Center where she refused a Breathalyzer test.
In the closet
At about 9:40 p.m. on Oct. 20, officers went to a residence in the 3200 block of Busch looking for Harley Lane Wildman, 34, of Butte, who had a felony warrant for his arrest out of Broadwater County.
Wildman was found hiding in the closet. He was then transported to the Butte Detention Center.
Family member assault
Marcus Winnings, 36, of Butte was driving in the area of Holmes and Harrison at around 5 p.m. Oct. 20, when he was stopped by police during a traffic stop.
Winnings had a warrant out for his arrest for felony partner or family member assault (strangulation) and misdemeanor tampering with a communication device.
In the complaint, Winnings allegedly assaulted a family member late on the night of Oct. 18. The assault was reported the following morning.
According to the victim, Winnings placed her in a headlock, causing her to lose feeling in her arms. She also suffered bruising to the neck, arms, face and back.
Officers attempted to arrest Winnings the morning of Oct. 19, but he had fled.
Aggravated burglary
Robert Matthew Berkopec, 39, of Butte was arrested at 4:45 p.m. Oct. 20 in the area of Walnut and Continental on a warrant issued for felony aggravated burglary.
The incident occurred on Aug. 15 at the Town Pump, 531. S. Montana St.
Vehicle break-in
Sometime in the early morning hours of Oct. 21, someone broke into a vehicle in the 100 block of West Pacific and took $100.
Trailblazer damaged
Also on Oct. 20, a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer parked in the 2900 block of Locust had several rocks thrown at it. The front window was also shattered. There are no suspects.
Trailer found
A previously reported stolen camp trailer was recovered at noon on Oct. 20 in a vacant lot on Boardman Street.
Criminal mischief
On Friday afternoon, officers were dispatched to St. James Healthcare on a report of a male who was causing a disturbance inside the emergency room.
According to security officers, after being treated in the ER, Mathew Lawrence Allen, 30, of Butte reportedly refused to leave and threw two chairs, breaking both.
He was arrested for misdemeanor criminal mischief.
Harrison jailed
A vehicle was blocking the roadway at 6 a.m. Saturday at Clark and Galena. Dylan Jo Harrison, 26, of Butte was driving the disabled car.
Turns out, the vehicle had been stolen on Oct. 17.
Besides driving a stolen car, Harrison also had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants for theft and contempt out of Butte City Court. He was carted off to jail.
Rohrer arrested
Late Saturday afternoon, Shawn Alexander Rohrer, 29, of Butte was taken to jail for misdemeanor partner or family member assault.
Police responded to a disturbance in the 900 block of West Granite Street. The victim told police she had gotten into an argument with Rohrer, her boyfriend, who had pushed her into a wall and knocked her to the ground.
The woman had minor bruising and a sore arm.
Casino employee punched
At 6:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to Lucky Lil’s Casino on a report of an assault on an employee.
According to the victim, Ricky Lee Berkopec, 43, of Butte was asked to leave the casino and as he was being escorted out, turned and punched the employee, knocking him to the floor.
Berkopec then fled the area in a black truck. The truck was located a half hour later in the 600 block of South Montana Street and Berkopec was a passenger.
He was taken to the Butte Detention Center and while being booked, syringes and methamphetamine were found in his possession.
He was jailed for misdemeanor assault, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of dangerous drugs.
Unwanted female
Just after midnight Sunday, officers were called to St. James Healthcare regarding an unwanted female in the waiting room, Melinda Sue McDonald, 25, of Anaconda.
Hospital staff said McDonald was discharged and refused to leave the waiting room. According to police reports, while the officers were speaking with McDonald, it appeared that she was experiencing a mental health issue and was unable to take care of herself as the temperature was extremely cold.
She was then transported to the Butte Detention Center on a protective custody hold, but during the booking process, methamphetamine and syringes were found in her possession.
The charges include felony possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
