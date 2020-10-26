Police blotter: DUI arrest; hiding in closet; felony PFMA; felony burglary; assault on casino employee

The woman had minor bruising and a sore arm.

Casino employee punched

At 6:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to Lucky Lil’s Casino on a report of an assault on an employee.

According to the victim, Ricky Lee Berkopec, 43, of Butte was asked to leave the casino and as he was being escorted out, turned and punched the employee, knocking him to the floor.

Berkopec then fled the area in a black truck. The truck was located a half hour later in the 600 block of South Montana Street and Berkopec was a passenger.

He was taken to the Butte Detention Center and while being booked, syringes and methamphetamine were found in his possession.

He was jailed for misdemeanor assault, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of dangerous drugs.

Unwanted female

Just after midnight Sunday, officers were called to St. James Healthcare regarding an unwanted female in the waiting room, Melinda Sue McDonald, 25, of Anaconda.