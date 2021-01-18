Police blotter: Drugs found in vehicle search; DUI arrest; stolen property arrest

Butte police report
Drugs found
On Friday afternoon, police officers were assisting Probation & Parole in the search of a vehicle in the parking lot at Safeway, 310 W. Front St.
In the midst of the search, it was determined that Samantha Marie Rice, 30, of Anaconda was an absconder from Probation & Parole, and Dylan Bruce Ford, 30, of Butte was also on probation.
During the vehicle search, officers found suspected methamphetamine and heroin, along with drug paraphernalia.
Both were arrested and transported to the Butte Detention Center. Rice was jailed for felony possession of dangerous drugs (two counts), felony parole violation, felony warrant out of Powell County (two counts), and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Ford was jailed for felony possession of dangerous drugs (two counts), felony parole violation, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
DUI arrest
While investigating a traffic accident at 1:30 a.m. Saturday at Dewey Boulevard and Rowe Road, it was determined that Bryan Patrick Harrington, 38, of Butte was possibly operating his vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Harrington was transported to the Butte Detention Center where he failed the maneuvers and tested over the legal limit. He was jailed for misdemeanor driving under the influence.
Vehicle stolen
Jeffery Karl Aasum, 54, of Missoula was jailed Sunday night for felony possession of stolen property and for a felony warrant out of Lewis & Clark County.
At 6 p.m. Sunday, officers received notice of a stolen Anaconda vehicle possibly headed toward Butte via Fairmont Hot Springs.
The vehicle was spotted near Miles Crossing and stopped near Canyon Road.
Aasum was placed in custody and taken to the Butte Detention Center.