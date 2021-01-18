Police blotter: Drugs found in vehicle search; DUI arrest; stolen property arrest

Butte police report

Drugs found

On Friday afternoon, police officers were assisting Probation & Parole in the search of a vehicle in the parking lot at Safeway, 310 W. Front St.

In the midst of the search, it was determined that Samantha Marie Rice, 30, of Anaconda was an absconder from Probation & Parole, and Dylan Bruce Ford, 30, of Butte was also on probation.

During the vehicle search, officers found suspected methamphetamine and heroin, along with drug paraphernalia.

Both were arrested and transported to the Butte Detention Center. Rice was jailed for felony possession of dangerous drugs (two counts), felony parole violation, felony warrant out of Powell County (two counts), and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Ford was jailed for felony possession of dangerous drugs (two counts), felony parole violation, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

DUI arrest

While investigating a traffic accident at 1:30 a.m. Saturday at Dewey Boulevard and Rowe Road, it was determined that Bryan Patrick Harrington, 38, of Butte was possibly operating his vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.