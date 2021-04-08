Police blotter: Drug possession arrests; misdemeanor assault; chopping power pole

Butte police reports

Drug possession arrests

Officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle Wednesday at the Magic Diamond Casino, Dewey Boulevard and Harrison Avenue.

During the investigation, Breauna Hemphill, 24, of Butte entered the vehicle and attempted to move it. Officers identified Hemphill, who had a felony warrant for her arrest. She advised officers that her boyfriend was at the gas pumps. Officers recognized Boris Barry, 31, of Butte, who also had warrants for his arrest. Both were placed into custody and transported to the detention center.

During the booking procedure officers found drugs and paraphernalia on Hemphill.

She was arrested for felony possession of dangerous drugs, and on felony warrants of possession with intent to sell, manufacturing dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor possession of dangerous drugs.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Barry was arrested for felony possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs and felony issuing bad checks.

Misdemeanor assault

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Thornton at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a disturbance.