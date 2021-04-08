Police blotter: Drug possession arrests; misdemeanor assault; chopping power pole

Butte police reports
Drug possession arrests
Officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle Wednesday at the Magic Diamond Casino, Dewey Boulevard and Harrison Avenue.
During the investigation, Breauna Hemphill, 24, of Butte entered the vehicle and attempted to move it. Officers identified Hemphill, who had a felony warrant for her arrest. She advised officers that her boyfriend was at the gas pumps. Officers recognized Boris Barry, 31, of Butte, who also had warrants for his arrest. Both were placed into custody and transported to the detention center.
During the booking procedure officers found drugs and paraphernalia on Hemphill.
She was arrested for felony possession of dangerous drugs, and on felony warrants of possession with intent to sell, manufacturing dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor possession of dangerous drugs.
Barry was arrested for felony possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs and felony issuing bad checks.
Misdemeanor assault
Officers responded to the 1800 block of Thornton at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a disturbance.
The victim told officers she was assaulted by Brian Lamme, 42, of Butte after she advised him that he could no longer live in the residence. She was in fear as he attempted to enter her vehicle and punched the windows multiple times. Lamme was arrested for misdemeanor assault and transported to the detention center.
Chopping power pole
Brenden White, 29, of Butte was arrested for felony criminal mischief at 1:26 a.m. Thursday for allegedly trying to chop down a power pole with an ax at 20 W. Galena St.
When responding officers approached White, he no longer had the ax in his possession, but the ax was found nearby. Witnesses stated that White was the one who was hitting the pole with the ax. White did significant damage to the pole, the police report said.