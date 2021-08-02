Police blotter: Drug charges; child calls 911; threatening neighbors; loud music; all over the road

At around midnight Sunday, a vehicle was stolen while it was at the fuel pumps at the Thriftway, Amherst and Harrison. The driver left the vehicle running while he went into the store. When he came back out, the vehicle was gone.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, his phone was still inside the vehicle and when he pinged it, it was in the area of Marcia and Utah, which is where officers located it.

Inside the vehicle was Zachariah N. Janusiewicz, 27, of Ketchikan, Alaska who was jailed for possessing stolen property.

Threatening neighbors

Early Sunday afternoon, officers were called to the 500 block of South Idaho Street to investigate an assault.

When they arrived, Daniel Scott Thexton, 55, of Butte had a small laceration on his cheek. He was reportedly belligerent, yelling obscenities at his neighbors and refusing to cooperate with officers. So much so that he became aggressive and had to be restrained.

Officers learned that Thexton had followed a neighbor as he attempted to dump his garbage and threatened him. Thexton followed the neighbor to his front door, prompting the neighbor to strike him in the chin.

Due to Thexton’s aggressive, threatening behavior, he was arrested for disorderly conduct.