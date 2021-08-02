Police blotter: Drug charges; child calls 911; threatening neighbors; loud music; all over the road

Butte police reports
Car searched
While out on a routine patrol at 2:45 a.m. Monday, officers noticed a suspicious car with a man sitting inside in the 2900 block of Yale Avenue.
They stopped and spoke with the driver, Jacob Cox, 37, of Butte. The investigation led to finding a small amount of marijuana and a pipe.
Cox’s probation officer gave permission to search the car, which had a small amount of suspected methamphetamine and a glass pipe.
Cox was arrested on a probation violation, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Child calls 911
Just before 2:30 a.m. Monday, a child living in the 1800 block of Reynolds Street called 911 to report his parents were fighting and that he was afraid his mom could get hurt.
When officers arrived, they learned that the married couple had been arguing and it became physical when Taylor Vaughn Bradley, 31, of Butte started throwing items around the residence and pushing his wife several times.
He was arrested for partner or family member assault (reasonable apprehension).
Stolen vehicle
At around midnight Sunday, a vehicle was stolen while it was at the fuel pumps at the Thriftway, Amherst and Harrison. The driver left the vehicle running while he went into the store. When he came back out, the vehicle was gone.
However, his phone was still inside the vehicle and when he pinged it, it was in the area of Marcia and Utah, which is where officers located it.
Inside the vehicle was Zachariah N. Janusiewicz, 27, of Ketchikan, Alaska who was jailed for possessing stolen property.
Threatening neighbors
Early Sunday afternoon, officers were called to the 500 block of South Idaho Street to investigate an assault.
When they arrived, Daniel Scott Thexton, 55, of Butte had a small laceration on his cheek. He was reportedly belligerent, yelling obscenities at his neighbors and refusing to cooperate with officers. So much so that he became aggressive and had to be restrained.
Officers learned that Thexton had followed a neighbor as he attempted to dump his garbage and threatened him. Thexton followed the neighbor to his front door, prompting the neighbor to strike him in the chin.
Due to Thexton’s aggressive, threatening behavior, he was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Loud music
It was 2:30 a.m. Saturday when officers were called to the 2400 block of St. Ann Street in reference to a loud music complaint. A vehicle was parked in the neighborhood and the occupants were listening to music at a very high volume, which was disturbing the neighbors.
When officers arrived, they talked to the driver, Amber Lee Helmick, 23, of Butte, and the passenger who resided in a residence nearby. Helmick appeared to be intoxicated and was asked to step out of the vehicle to do a series of field sobriety maneuvers. She was transported to the Butt Detention Facility for further investigation, but refused a Breathalyzer. She was cited for driving under the influence (refusal).
All over the road
Just before 8 p.m. Friday, a concerned citizen followed a red Ford truck as it swerved all over the road near Busch and Roosevelt Streets.
The truck stopped in the middle of an intersection and officers detained the driver, Laurie Marie McGregor, 45, of Butte who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
McGregor admitted to consuming Xanax, which was causing her slurred speech and labored movements. She was transported to the Butte Detention Facility and cited for careless driving and driving under the influence (drugs).