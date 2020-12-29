Police blotter: Domestic disturbance; car egged; vehicle break-in; hotel argument

Butte police reports
Arrest made
Shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday, police officers arrived in the 600 block of North Alaska Street to investigate a disturbance between a man and a woman.
When officers arrived and spoke to both parties, it was determined that Jason Wooley, 51, of Butte had assaulted the female by kicking her and pushing her down, causing minor injuries.
Wooley was arrested and transported to the Butte Detention Center for misdemeanor partner or family member assault.
Car egged
It was reported Monday morning that a vehicle parked in the 1900 block of Grand Avenue was egged.
Vehicle break-in
On Monday afternoon, a set of head phones was taken from a vehicle parked in the 200 block of Idaho Street.
Hotel argument
A report came in late Monday night about a disturbance at Fairmont Hot Springs. A man, who was staying in a separate room, had an argument with a minor female. When officers arrived, the juvenile girl had minor injuries and the man had left the motel. Officers located him at a different motel and cited him for assault on a minor.
Twisted Teas
Shortly before midnight Monday, two men walked into the Town Pump, 531 S. Montana St., and stole two 12-packs of Twisted Teas.
Empty room
Police officers arrived at the Quality Inn, 2100 Cornell Ave., just after midnight Tuesday on a disturbance call. When they got to the room, it was empty. During the investigation, it was learned that the person who rented the room is a recent parolee so they were able to search the room. They located some drug paraphernalia.
Failed attempt
It was discovered early Tuesday morning that someone broke a lock on a Harrison Avenue coffee shop, but entry was not made.