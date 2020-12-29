Police blotter: Domestic disturbance; car egged; vehicle break-in; hotel argument

Butte police reports

Arrest made

Shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday, police officers arrived in the 600 block of North Alaska Street to investigate a disturbance between a man and a woman.

When officers arrived and spoke to both parties, it was determined that Jason Wooley, 51, of Butte had assaulted the female by kicking her and pushing her down, causing minor injuries.

Wooley was arrested and transported to the Butte Detention Center for misdemeanor partner or family member assault.

Car egged

It was reported Monday morning that a vehicle parked in the 1900 block of Grand Avenue was egged.

Vehicle break-in

On Monday afternoon, a set of head phones was taken from a vehicle parked in the 200 block of Idaho Street.

Hotel argument