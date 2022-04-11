Police blotter: Dodge Avenger wanted, felony horseshoe tossing, felony parking, back in Butte

Police reports:

Wanted: Red Dodge Avenger

On a tip and request from police in Helena, Butte officers were on the lookout for a stolen red Dodge Avenger in the Mile High City this weekend.

They spotted one around 5 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Lucky Lil’s Casino on Dewey Boulevard with 25-year-old Anyssa Marie Burch behind the wheel. She’s from Helena, so was the Dodge, but they didn’t belong together.

Police confirmed the car was indeed stolen and arrested Burch for buying or possessing stolen property, a felony if charged.

Felony horseshoe tossing

A Butte woman grabbed a decorative, wall-hanging horseshoe, threw it at a man she was arguing with and hit him in the arm before police were called.

Officers say when they got to the house in the 600 block of Colorado Street just before 8 p.m. Sunday, 36-year-old Kalene Jean Bowser tried to kick them before they could get in her in a patrol car. They managed and when they got to the jail, she was booked on complaints of felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Police aren’t sure what set her off to begin with but she was still in jail as of early Monday afternoon.

Felony parking

An officer was doing a standard drive-through of the parking garage on West Park Street early Monday morning and saw two men sleeping inside a tan 2001 Chevy Silverado pickup.

A check on the vehicle showed it was stolen so the man behind the wheel, Levi Jacob Edward Gordon, 22, of Butte was arrested for felony motor vehicle theft. It was clear the ignition switch had been tampered with, police said.

Back in Butte

A man from Alabama wanted for a domestic incident that happened in Butte was arrested in Missoula County and on Friday was sent back to Butte and jailed.

Police say 39-year-old David Jack Bost of Trinity, Alabama was wanted for allegedly strangling a woman and not allowing her to leave one day in March. He wasn’t located immediately so a warrant for his arrest was issued.

He was booked into the Butte jail early Friday afternoon on a felony complaint of partner-family member assault by strangulation and misdemeanor unlawful restraint.

Passed out

Police say 36-year-old Robert Lawrence Kostrzewa was passed out on a sidewalk in the 500 block of South Idaho Street Friday afternoon and they tried to wake him several times so he would move along.

Paramedics were called to check on him and he was ultimately arrested for misdemeanor failure to disperse. But police say he was jailed primarily to protect him from harm by himself or others.

