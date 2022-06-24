Police blotter: disturbing events, several warrants, man bites woman

Disturbing events

Officers were called to the 2500 block of Elm Street to investigate a disturbance between a man and a woman at around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Allegedly, Shaina Claire Melton, 31, of Dillon was throwing rocks into the glass windows of the home of a 34-year-old man she had formerly dated. He reportedly woke up, thought it was someone shooting into his home and ran outside with his gun.

He alleged that Melton then came at him and he fired into the grass as a warning.

She was jailed for misdemeanor partner or family member assault (reasonable apprehension) and criminal mischief.

Several warrants

A trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol arrested Sarah Margaret Mulcahy, 39, of Butte at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on a misdemeanor Montana Highway Patrol warrant, along with the misdemeanor warrants of theft, two counts of criminal contempt, deceptive practices for financial gain, failure to wear a seatbelt and driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license

Man bites woman

Jacob Adam Cox, 38, of Butte was taken to jail just before 3:30 a.m. Friday for the misdemeanor offenses of partner or family member assault with minor injuries and tampering with a communication device.

The incident occurred in the 2900 block of Yale, where Cox reportedly bit a 32-year-old woman. Officers found him hiding in a garage behind the residence.

Not Mr. Congeniality

Police were called to the 100 block of West Granite Street on a report of a man sleeping in the yard of a home not his own. Scott Gerald Bradley, 38, of Butte would not identify himself and was repeatedly asked to leave. When asked once again to leave the premises, he reportedly said to the officer, “Screw you man!”

Since he wasn’t exactly Mr. Congeniality, Bradley was arrested for the misdemeanor offenses of criminal trespass to property and obstructing a police officer.

Miscellaneous reports

—Late Wednesday morning, a woman camping out at the Lazy H campground west of Rocker returned to find that her two stabilizing jacks had been broken.

—It was discovered late Wednesday afternoon that a .22 revolver and some tools had been taken from an unlocked car parked in the 300 block of West Broadway Street.

—A woman living in the 1200 block of East Farrell Street called dispatch late Thursday afternoon to report she was in a dispute with her husband and was headed for Missoula.

—A couple of sisters were heard arguing near the Napton Apartments, 25 E. Granite St. One sister was yelling from the window of her apartment and the other was yelling back from the window of her car. The two went their separate ways.

—It appears that someone deliberately ran over a handicapped sign late Thursday night behind the Butte Plaza Mall.

—Just after 6 a.m. Friday, the owner of a 2003 Chevy pickup found that it had been stolen from the 1100 block of Farrell Street.

