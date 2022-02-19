Police blotter: Disturbance with dentures; officer challenged to fight; west side vehicles vandalized

Butte police reports

Dentures thrown

A Butte man, Brandon James Burt, 28, is now in jail for causing a disturbance at the Butte Rescue Mission, 610 E. Platinum St.

According to the police report, Burt had an argument with staff just after 10 p.m. Thursday and threw his dentures at a staff member. He then headed to another building where he allegedly pulled the fire alarm.

When police and the fire department responded, Burt admitted that he was the fire alarm culprit. He then allegedly fought with the officer who tried to arrest him but was eventually handcuffed and taken to jail where he was booked for felony assault on a police officer and the misdemeanor offenses of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Fight challenge

A police officer investigating a traffic accident at the intersection of Dakota and Galena Streets just before noon Thursday was allegedly approached by Alonzo Otherbull, 29, of Butte and challenged to a fight.

Otherbull also reportedly yelled obscenities and slammed his fist on the hood of the patrol car. His conduct led to his arrest for misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Felony arrest

Brett Allan Still, 34, of Butte was arrested shortly after midnight Thursday by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper for felony violation of release condition.

Wanted man

Police were dispatched to the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse at about 9:20 a.m. Tuesday to arrest a wanted man, Regan Juell Davisson, 20, of Butte.

Davisson had Butte City Court warrants out for his arrest for the misdemeanor offenses of partner or family member assault (reasonable apprehension), revocation of sentence, and probation violation.

Vehicles vandalized

Three vehicles have been vandalized this week by having rocks thrown through the windows, shattering the glass.

One car was parked near the intersection of Clark and Platinum. The other two were parked on Excelsior Avenue.

Miscellaneous crimes

On Wednesday morning, a leaf blower was stolen from the back seat of a car parked in the 2900 block of Bartlett Street.

At around noon Wednesday, a license plate was taken from a car parked at Montana Tech.

It was reported Wednesday afternoon that a student at Hillcrest Elementary, 3000 Continental Drive, had written on the bathroom wall.

A cell phone was reported stolen Thursday afternoon from an apartment in the 300 block of North Main Street

