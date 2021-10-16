Police blotter: Disturbance, off to jail, '618,' gun gone, all paid up

Broadway disturbance

Curtis Jones Jr., 61, of Butte was arrested Thursday night for felony partner or family member assault (reasonable apprehension). It was Jones’ third or subsequent offense.

Officers responded at around 9:10 p.m. to a residence in the 700 block of West Broadway Street to investigate a disturbance between a man and a woman. Neighbors told police that the woman was heard yelling for help.

According to police reports, a verbal argument had escalated into a physical argument and the woman was fearful of Jones.

Taken to jail

Another disturbance between a man and a woman was being investigated late Thursday night in the 2600 block of Harrison Avenue.

When officers arrived, the man had left the area and the woman, Cassandra Norel Thompson, 29, of Butte did not want to file a complaint.

Thompson, however, had an outstanding criminal contempt warrant out of Butte District Court. She was arrested and taken to jail.

“618” spray painted