Police blotter: Disturbance, off to jail, '618,' gun gone, all paid up

Broadway disturbance
Curtis Jones Jr., 61, of Butte was arrested Thursday night for felony partner or family member assault (reasonable apprehension). It was Jones’ third or subsequent offense.
Officers responded at around 9:10 p.m. to a residence in the 700 block of West Broadway Street to investigate a disturbance between a man and a woman. Neighbors told police that the woman was heard yelling for help.
According to police reports, a verbal argument had escalated into a physical argument and the woman was fearful of Jones.
Taken to jail
Another disturbance between a man and a woman was being investigated late Thursday night in the 2600 block of Harrison Avenue.
When officers arrived, the man had left the area and the woman, Cassandra Norel Thompson, 29, of Butte did not want to file a complaint.
Thompson, however, had an outstanding criminal contempt warrant out of Butte District Court. She was arrested and taken to jail.
“618” spray painted
It was discovered around 8 a.m. Thursday that a person or persons had spray painted “618” on a van parked on East Broadway Street. In addition, “618” was also spray painted on a window at Advanced Dermatology.
Gun gone
Inside a car parked at the Holiday Inn Express, 2609 Harrison Ave., was a 9mm pistol. It was reported missing early Thursday afternoon. Officers could not find any sign of forced entry.
It was also reported early Thursday afternoon that someone removed the ignition from an ATV at a residence in the 2000 block of Walnut Street.
Paid groceries
A Walmart employee called dispatch just before 9 p.m. Thursday to say a woman walked out of Walmart with a cartful of groceries she didn’t pay for. The employee then called back to say the woman forgot to pay, returned to the store with the groceries, and paid for them in full.