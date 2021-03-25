Police blotter: Disorderly, disturbance; two televisions shoplifted from Walmart; inebriated and napping

Butte police reports

Causing disturbances

At 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the Town Pump, 531 S. Montana St., concerning a man who caused a disturbance in the store and then hightailed it out of there.

While Phillip Earnest Keating, 68, of Butte was in the store he attempted to steal items and pushed over a display rack.

Officers then received a second call that Keating was causing yet another disturbance at the LaQuinta Inn. When officers arrived, he had already left the scene.

Keating was later located in the 500 block of Daly Street and placed under arrest. He was jailed for two counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Theft of televisions

Jimmy Lee Medina, 44, of Butte was arrested for shoplifting two 65-inch Roku televisions just before 5 p.m. Wednesday at Walmart. Officers reviewed store video footage and determined Medina was the suspect.

Medina pawned both televisions at two different Butte pawn shops and then headed to Lisac’s Tri-Stop Casino, which is where he was arrested for misdemeanor theft.