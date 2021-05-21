 Skip to main content
Police blotter: Disorderly conduct over chicken wings; failure to comply; break-in thefts
Police blotter: Disorderly conduct over chicken wings; failure to comply; break-in thefts

Police badge

Police badge

Butte police reports

Chicken wings 'too hot'

Things got a bit “hot under the collar” Wednesday night at Buffalo Wild Wings, 3745 Harrison Ave.

According to a police report, at about 8 p.m. a customer complained to management that the chicken wings were just too hot. She then used vulgar language to get her point across. The customer was with a group and when they were all asked to leave, another woman tipped over a chair.

The group was met outside by a police officer who gave a disorderly conduct citation to the woman using vulgar language.

Failure to comply

Just before 2:30 a.m. Friday, officers were patrolling the area of Pinion and Harvard, when an officer noticed a suspicious vehicle parked near the walking trail.

Michael Lee Bradley, 49, of Butte was sleeping inside. He had an outstanding warrant out for his arrest and was taken to the Butte Detention Center and jailed for misdemeanor failure to comply with release conditions out of Butte City Court.

Recent break-ins

  • It was reported Thursday afternoon that a unit at Sentry Storage, 1834 Yale, was broken into. Several items were taken, including a doll collection and dozens of sports cards that were stored in a number of coats. The coats were taken as well.
  • A car was broken into Monday morning in the 2500 block of Johns. A wallet with several credit cards was taken.
