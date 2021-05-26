 Skip to main content
Police blotter: Disorderly conduct; lost firearm; unwanted male; fighting females; mail stolen
Butte police reports

Disorderly man

At 11:54 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the Days Inn, 2700 Harrison Ave., regarding an unwanted man at the establishment.

Upon their arrival, Donald Lee Atkinson Jr., 39, of Butte had left the area after he threatened to assault the clerk. Atkinson, described as intoxicated, then headed to the Thriftway, 2610 Harrison Ave., where he attempted to fight the clerk who refused to sell him any alcohol. Next stop was Lisac’s Tri-Stop, 2544 Harrison Ave., where he was challenging people to fight.

Officers caught up to Atkinson, who was then jailed for two counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Lost firearm

A man lost a firearm on Browns Gulch Road and has been unable to locate it. He reported it to police early Tuesday afternoon.

Unwanted male

An unwanted male was making a nuisance out of himself at about 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. When officers arrived, he was gone.

Fighting females

Just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, officers broke up a fight at the Butte Plaza Mall between young adult females. They were throwing beer cans at each other.

Mail stolen

It was reported late Tuesday that mail had been stolen from a porch on East Pacific Street.

