Police blotter: Disorderly conduct; disturbance in Melrose; outstanding warrants

Butte police reports

Misdemeanor offenses

Caleb Joel Alexander, 26, of Butte was arrested Tuesday night for the misdemeanor offenses of trespass to property and disorderly conduct.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Ohio Street at 9 p.m., regarding a disturbance. The complainant told an officer that he found Alexander sitting on his front porch and told him to leave. Alexander refused and a disturbance ensued.

Melrose disturbance

At about 7 p.m. Tuesday, police were investigating a possible domestic disturbance in the Melrose area.

When officers arrived, the victim told them that she was assaulted by Richard Marc Williams, 55, who was not at the scene. According to reports, the victim’s injuries were consistent with the assault.

Officers found Williams at a different location, arrested him and took him to the Butte Detention Center. He was jailed for misdemeanor partner or family member assault.

Outstanding warrants