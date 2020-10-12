Police blotter: Curfew violations; drug possession in stolen truck; head-butting

Butte police reports

Curfew violation

In the early morning hours Sunday, nine juveniles were arrested for curfew violation. They were cited and released to their parents.

Driving stolen truck

Just before 10 p.m. Sunday, Trey Michael Curtis Tarkalson, 23, and Alexandra Caprice Hall, 27, both homeless, were found in a 2012 GMC Sierra pickup that had been reported stolen earlier.

In addition, both were also allegedly in possession of a small amount of marijuana. Hall also had a pipe in her possession. Both were arrested for possession of stolen property and possession of dangerous drugs. Hall was also jailed for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Woman head butted

Dean Frost, 36, of Butte was arrested at around 2 p.m. Sunday for allegedly head butting a woman during an argument.

He was jailed for misdemeanor partner or family member assault.

Partner assault