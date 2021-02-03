Police blotter: Criminal trespass; arrests on outstanding warrants; aggravated DUI

Butte police reports
Criminal trespass
Right at noon Monday, officers responded to a residence in the area of Walnut and Wilson on a report of a theft.
According to the complainant, Shawn Daniel Briggs, 32, of Butte was trespassing in a residence. He was placed under arrest for misdemeanor criminal trespass and for an outstanding warrant from the Montana Highway Patrol and transported to the Butte Detention Center.
Unwanted men
On Tuesday afternoon, officers were dispatched to the Fairfield Inn on a report of three unwanted males. When they arrived, the three men had already left.
Butte men Samuel L. Descharme-Curran, 24, and Travis Bridger Soderberg, 46, were found in the area and both men matched the description of the males who were at the hotel. During the investigation officers determined that both males were wanted and they were transferred to the Butte Detention Center.
While being booked, drugs and paraphernalia were found as well.
Descharme-Curran was jailed for felony possession of dangerous drugs (heroin), felony contempt warrant out of Butte District Court, misdemeanor obstruction of a peace officer, and a Montana Highway Patrol warrant.
Soderberg was jailed on an out-of-jurisdiction felony and a warrant for misdemeanor possession of stolen property.
Aggravated DUI
Officers responded at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to a two-vehicle accident in the 100 block of West Platinum Street. Officers were told that the driver of the vehicle struck a parked car and then left on foot.
The complainant told officers that the man appeared to be intoxicated and fell while he was walking away.
Officers witnessed Jeremy D. Hanson, 40, of Butte staggering near Montana and Aluminum. He was arrested and taken to the Butte Detention Center.
At the detention center, Hanson failed maneuvers and tested over twice the legal limit. He was jailed for aggravated driving under the influence and hit and run.