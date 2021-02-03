Police blotter: Criminal trespass; arrests on outstanding warrants; aggravated DUI

Butte police reports

Criminal trespass

Right at noon Monday, officers responded to a residence in the area of Walnut and Wilson on a report of a theft.

According to the complainant, Shawn Daniel Briggs, 32, of Butte was trespassing in a residence. He was placed under arrest for misdemeanor criminal trespass and for an outstanding warrant from the Montana Highway Patrol and transported to the Butte Detention Center.

Unwanted men

On Tuesday afternoon, officers were dispatched to the Fairfield Inn on a report of three unwanted males. When they arrived, the three men had already left.

Butte men Samuel L. Descharme-Curran, 24, and Travis Bridger Soderberg, 46, were found in the area and both men matched the description of the males who were at the hotel. During the investigation officers determined that both males were wanted and they were transferred to the Butte Detention Center.

While being booked, drugs and paraphernalia were found as well.