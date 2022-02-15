Police blotter: Criminal mischief; welfare check; disorderly conduct; aggravated DUI; multiple thefts

Butte police reports

Window broken

An officer out on patrol near the intersection of Idaho and Aluminum streets late Monday night witnessed Andrew Joseph Darocha, 35, of Butte rifling through a white passenger car.

Stopping to see what the man was doing, the officer noticed broken glass on the floorboard and quickly ascertained that Darocha probably broke the window.

He was arrested for the misdemeanor offenses of criminal mischief and criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Second offense

Just before 10 p.m. Monday, several calls came in regarding a man driving his blue Ford onto oncoming traffic on Harrison Avenue.

Michael Ross Sorg, 35, of Butte was located near Amherst and Dahlgren and was pulled over on Cornell Avenue. The officer reported Sorg’s speech was slurred and he failed field sobriety maneuvers.

He was jailed for misdemeanor driving under the influence (second offense) and careless driving.

Welfare check

A woman’s friend called the Butte Detention Center Monday night asking for a welfare check on her friend who lived in the 1800 block of Princeton Street.

When officers arrived they witnessed, through the window, Damien Lawrence Sullivan, 40, of Butte pushing the woman and throwing her cell phone.

He was arrested for the misdemeanor offenses of partner or family member assault with minor injuries and tampering with a communication device. He also had a misdemeanor warrant out for his arrest from the Montana Highway Patrol.

Unwanted woman

Several people living in the 1800 block of Whitman called Monday afternoon to complain about a woman in the neighborhood knocking on doors and trying to get in, and looking in garages, as well.

The woman turned out to be Ami Rochelle Ferda, 27, of Butte who was taken to jail for the misdemeanor offenses of disorderly conduct and obstructing a peace officer.

Aggravated DUI

Jacob Cyle Howery, 26, of Butte was booked into the jail at 4:15 a.m. Tuesday for misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence.

Howery was observed by an officer driving erratically as he turned on to Chula Street. When stopped by the officer, he reportedly appeared to be intoxicated.

He took a Breathalyzer at the jail, which showed he was more than twice over the legal limit.

Being combative

At 8 p.m. Monday, James R. Wells, 73, of Butte was at the St. James Healthcare emergency room where he was yelling at people, being combative and going into other patients’ rooms.

He was jailed for misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Two offenses

Also on Monday, Reece Jaren Wandler, 19, of Butte reportedly took a license plate from a vehicle at the Comfort Inn and a backpack from the Town Pump.

He was jailed for misdemeanor criminal trespass to a vehicle and cited for the backpack theft.

Miscellaneous reports

A garage was burglarized early Monday in the 1800 block of Texas Avenue.

Sometime early Monday two windows at Old Butte Historical Adventures, 117 N. Main St., were broken and someone reached in and took a sword that was in the window display.

A male student punched another male student late Monday morning at Butte High School. The simple assault is being handled by the school resource officer.

It was reported just after 5 p.m. that a license plate was stolen from a truck parked in the 100 block of Fox Run.

The police were called at around 8 p.m. Monday about an intoxicated person at the Town Pump, 531 S. Montana St. He was stopped by an officer and told not to return to the store and he said he wouldn’t.

Early Tuesday morning, power tool batteries were reported taken from a building in the 600 block of South Wyoming Street.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.