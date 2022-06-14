Police blotter: Criminal contempt; couple arrested in grocery haul; dueling volumes in neighborhood music complaints

Butte police reports

In the area

At around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a disturbance in the 1200 block of Farrell.

In the area was Michael Joseph Paul Morgan, 31, of Butte, who was arrested on two counts of misdemeanor criminal contempt.

Groceries taken

A man and a woman reportedly helped themselves to an abundance of groceries Monday night at Safeway, 310 W. Front St. Witnesses said the two then drove off in a tan Buick Regal.

The suspected car was seen not long later parked in the Flying J parking lot. When the officer approached the vehicle, Raven Duncan Roberts, 23, of Salida, Colorado was at the wheel, and his passenger was Shianne Dawn Cook, 23, of Butte.

With permission to search the trunk, the officer found all kinds of groceries, including prime rib and pork chops. The items totaled $587.37.

Roberts was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of theft by accountability and obstructing a peace officer by providing a false name. Cook was booked for felony probation violation and the misdemeanor offenses of criminal trespass to property and obstructing a peace officer. She also had criminal contempt warrant out for her arrest.

Turn that down!

Neighbors called to complain about loud music being played at a home in the 1400 block of Browning Street just after 3 a.m. Sunday. The police came and the residents turned it down.

An hour later, the people living next door decided to pick up where their neighbors left off and turned up the volume at their house. Officers had to return to the neighborhood once again to tell them to turn the volume down — way down.

More reports

A winch was stolen just after 4 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Dakota Street.

It was discovered early Friday night that an Odyssey raft and a black utility trailer were taken from a storage unit at Great Western Storage, 6100 Highway 10.

Just after 2 a.m. Saturday, a man was found passed out on the sidewalk near the intersection of Main and Quartz Streets. An officer woke him up and gave him a ride home.

On Saturday morning, a woman was reportedly screaming and yelling in the 1700 block of Lowell Avenue. The upset individual told an officer she decided to go to her mother’s house to cool off.

At about 6 p.m. Saturday, a man in a Jeep was outside a residence yelling at his relatives. He was told to move on and he did.

It was discovered Sunday morning that a mountain bike was taken from the back of a car parked at the Holiday Inn Express, 2609 Harrison Ave.

Also discovered Sunday morning, someone scratched the door of a 2012 Dodge Ram while parked at the Best Western Plus, 2900 Harrison Ave.

Just before noon Sunday, it was reported that someone struck the signal lamp at the railroad crossing near the intersection of 4 Mile Road and Warren.

A 16-year-old girl was cited early Monday morning for curfew violation near the intersection of North Henry and Caledonia.

At around 2 a.m. Monday, a baggie of suspected methamphetamine was found at St. James Healthcare.

Mid-morning Monday, a man at St. James Healthcare was refusing to wear a mask and putting up a fuss. When officers arrived, he told them he would just go wait out in his car.

Two motorcycles, a 2021 Kayo and a 2022 Kayo, were taken from a residence in the 1000 block of West Park Street.

At around 8 p.m. Monday, a clerk found a baggie of suspected methamphetamine at the Town Pump, 2305 Continental Drive.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.