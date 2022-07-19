Police blotter: Crimes of the past week in Butte

Butte police reports
Crimes of the past week
- Tools were taken from a home being remodeled in the 800 block of West Mercury Street.
- A laptop computer was taken from a home in the 2900 block of Ottawa Street.
- A bicycle was stolen from a residence in the 900 block of Evans Avenue.
- A truck parked overnight at Homestake Lake had its taillights stolen.
- Multiple storage units were broken into at Montana Mini Storage, 3516 Warren Ave. According to the police report, locks were missing on eight storage units.
- A man driving a red Subaru painted an inside wall at the Park Street parking garage. He was issued a citation.
- Shrubs at a residence in the 3000 block of Meadowlark Lane were reportedly deliberately destroyed and the owner hasn’t a clue who did it.
- A window of a home in the 1100 block of West Porphyry was broken out.
- A couple attending a fundraiser at the Knights of Columbus hall arrived at their car to find an unknown man sleeping in the front passenger seat. The unwanted guest woke up, pushed the woman away and took off running. The case is under investigation.
- Cash was reportedly taken from a home in the 700 block of Colorado.
- At a residence in the 1800 block of Thornton Avenue, someone pulled some engine wires from a car and pulled an electrical box out of the wall.
- A person living in the 500 block of West Park Street reported fraudulent charges were made on the resident’s credit card.
- Nobody living in the vicinity of Iron and Main would admit to lighting some fireworks at 2:15 in the morning.
- A wallet with a credit card was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 200 block of South Washington Street.