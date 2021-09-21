Police blotter: Crime spree; partner assault; early-morning shots heard; no CPR required

Butte police reports

Crime spree

On Monday, Michael Allen DeLucia, 38, of Helena was seen earlier in the day taking items from Walmart. The police were called when he returned to the store.

DeLucia left the store and fled in a white passenger car with out-of-county plates.

Officers found the car parked at Murdoch’s and inside the vehicle was Bailey Kaitlyn Meloy, 38, of Helena, who had a warrant out for her arrest. While questioning Meloy, who at first gave a false name, an officer noticed a hat inside the car believed to be one of the items stolen from Walmart.

A search warrant was obtained and a police dog was brought to the scene. An empty syringe and a glass pipe were found in Meloy’s possession.

Meanwhile, DeLucia was found inside Murdoch’s. In his possession was a hunting knife allegedly taken from Walmart, along with a backpack carrying a syringe and suspected methamphetamine, along with two digital scales used to weigh narcotics.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}