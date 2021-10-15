Police blotter: Courthouse vandalized, false name, wrong place, mail taken

Courthouse vandalized
The Butte-Silver Bow County Courthouse was vandalized early Thursday morning.
It was discovered at around 5 a.m. that a person or persons had spray painted over the historic marker in the front of the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse.
According to the police report, a window was also broken, an expletive was painted on one side of the stone wall near the front door, and on the landing just outside the courthouse the letters “KKK” had also been spray painted.
False name
Early Tuesday morning, police were dispatched to the 3800 block of South Wyoming Street to investigate a recent stolen vehicle. Walking in the area was Isadore Bo Sorrell, 36, homeless, who police stopped to ask questions. He gave the officers a fictitious name, but they were able to confirm his real name.
While Sorrell had nothing to do with the stolen vehicle, he was jailed for a felony parole violation and misdemeanor offense of obstructing a police officer.
Wrong place
Sunday night, an officer was at Walmart when he saw William Robert Pentland, 50, of Butte walking out of the store.
The officer knew Pentland had warrants out for his arrest and took him to jail.
Last Saturday afternoon police were called to Walmart to investigate a disturbance.
A woman told officers that she had just been assaulted by her boyfriend, Kail Alexander Saylor, 20, of Butte.
Officers found Saylor inside the Dollar Tree and arrested him for misdemeanor partner or family member assault.
Not returned
A woman living in the 1800 block of Gaylord lent her 2002 Chevy Impala to a friend a month ago. The friend has yet to return the car. She reported it stolen Wednesday afternoon.
Mail taken
It was reported Wednesday that mail was taken from residences in the 1500 block of Schley and 1700 block of Longfellow.
Car scratched
Late Wednesday afternoon, a Walmart shopper came out to his car to find a large scratch on the passenger’s side.