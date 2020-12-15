Police blotter: Cops carry suspect; medical supplies stolen; shoplifter flees with backsack

Butte police reports

Cops carry suspect

At about 2:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 1500 row of the Silver Bow Homes on a report of a disturbance.

When they got there, the suspect Brian Michael Phillips, 34, of Butte was causing a disturbance and resisted officers’ attempts to control his behavior and place him under arrest. During this time, he damaged some of the apartment walls.

Officers had to carry Phillips to the police cruiser to place him in custody.

He was jailed for misdemeanor resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

Medical supplies stolen

Sometime between Friday and Monday, someone took mail from a residence in the 2300 block of Grand Avenue. The content of the mail was approximately $1,500 worth of medical supplies.

Male shoplifter

A man came in to Universal Athletics, 3544 Harrison Ave., at about 10 a.m. Monday. He managed to shoplift an Under Armour backpack worth $30. He then fled on foot but police officers were unable to locate him.

