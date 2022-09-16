Police Blotter: Child endangerment; aggravated DUI; disturbance at bus station

Butte police reports

Child endangerment

At around 2:30 a.m. Friday, a trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol stopped Jacob Riley Leverton, 23, of Butte near the intersection of Mercury and Dakota streets.

Leverton was arrested for the felony offense of child endangerment (driving under the influence) and the misdemeanor offenses of criminal contempt, obstructing a peace officer, possessing marijuana in the pass area, unlawful possession of alcohol, driving under the influence (first offense), failure to wear a seat belt and driving without a valid driver’s license.

Aggravated DUI

Wyatt Patrick Kingston, 26, of Butte was arrested at 1:30 a.m. Friday for misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence (first offense).

An officer witnessed Kingston driving a truck at a high rate of speed on Wyoming Street without any headlights. The truck was stopped near Alaska and Woolman streets and the driver appeared to be intoxicated. A Breathalyzer test taken at the jail reportedly showed Kingston to be more than twice over the legal limit.

Suspicious men

— A call came in just after midnight Friday of a suspicious man in the parking lot near Miller’s Boots, 301 S. Arizona St. The suspicious man turned out to be Shane Edward Neeman, 48, of Butte, who had two misdemeanor warrants out for his arrest — one with the Montana Highway Patrol; the other out of Butte City Court. He was taken to jail.

— On Wednesday night, a call came in about a suspicious man in the 900 block of South Arizona Street. The suspicious man turned out to be Cory Joe Speelman, 38, of Anaconda, who had misdemeanor warrants out for his arrest for criminal contempt and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to jail.

Bicyclist caught

At about 11:25 p.m. Thursday, a man was on his bicycle on Utah and Third and was stopped because the bike had no reflectors or lights.

The bicyclist turned out to be Ralph Louis Lapham, 50, of Butte, who had felony warrants out for his arrest for probation violation, along with two counts of revocation of sentence.

Once at the jail, Lapham allegedly had in his possession a pipe, possible methamphetamines and a case of burglary tools, including lock picks.

House search

At about 8 p.m. Thursday, officers arrived at a residence in the 3800 block of South Wyoming Street to assist Adult Probation & Parole on a search.

Following the search, Beth Anne Hartford, 40, of Butte was arrested for the felony offenses of possession of dangerous drugs (three counts), revocation of sentence (two counts), probation violation, and the misdemeanor offense of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Duo detained

Two Butte men, Leo Edward Stevens Jr., 56, and Sam Stephenson IV, 56, were both arrested around 6:15 p.m. Thursday by a trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol near the intersection of Texas Avenue and Locust Street.

Stevens was arrested on warrants for the felony offenses of possession with intent to sell and probation violation.

Stephenson was arrested on a warrant for the felony offense of possession of dangerous drugs and a misdemeanor MHP warrant.

Unattended suitcase

Early Thursday afternoon, a call came in about a man yelling and threatening people at the Bus Transfer Station, 1324 Harrison Ave. He left before officers arrived.

While at the bus station, a suitcase was found unattended at the station. Officers took the suitcase to see if they could identify its owner. Inside was five large bags of suspected marijuana, along with 75 to 100 suspected fentanyl pills.

The owner was Bradley Bander, 32, unknown address, who was allegedly the man causing a disturbance at the bus station. He was later found in the restroom of a nearby Town Pump. Officers reportedly knocked on the door, but Bander reportedly would not come out and kicked the door from the inside. He then allegedly threatened to harm himself, so officers opened the door and took him into custody.

He was arrested on two felony counts of possession with intent to sell.

Numerous offenses

Late Tuesday night, Vanessa Marie Whitford, 44, of Butte was driving near the intersection of Platinum and Colorado without any headlights. When a cop got close to the car, the officer noticed that Whitford’s front-seat passenger was a 2-year-toddler without a seat belt.

Whitford initially gave a fictitious name to the officer and then switched it up and gave a different name. Another officer arrived on the scene and recognized Whitford and knew she had warrants out for her arrest stemming from a July incident.

She was booked into the jail just after 1 a.m. Wednesday for a felony out-of-jurisdiction warrant and a felony warrant for criminal endangerment. She was also arrested for the misdemeanor offenses of resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The toddler was released into the care of a relative.

Arrest warrants

Claude Brooks Vail, 51, of Butte was arrested around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Arizona Street on warrants for felony possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Woman groped

It is alleged that Willie Liegeois, 38, of Butte stopped a woman he knew on the street Tuesday afternoon and groped her.

He was arrested for misdemeanor sexual assault.

Booked into jail

Alexis Jade Williams, 18, of Butte was booked into the jail just after midnight Thursday for misdemeanor partner or family member assault.

It is alleged that Williams punched another woman and pulled her hair at a residence in the 900 block of South Washington Street.

Dangerous drugs

While investigating a disturbance in the 900 block of California Street late Wednesday night, Daniel Robert Woodbury, 32, of Butte was arrested on warrants for felony theft and two counts of misdemeanor criminal contempt.

During the booking process, Woodbury reportedly was in possession of dangerous drugs, too.

MHP arrest

A trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol arrested Johnathan Bradley Horner, 34, of Butte around 4 p.m. Wednesday on a felony out-of-jurisdiction warrant.

Billings to Butte

Robert Todd Kelsey-Campbell, 43, of Butte was picked up at the Yellowstone County Jail in Billings and brought to Butte where he was booked on warrants for felony burglary and four misdemeanor counts of theft.

More reports:

— A trailer hitch was stolen from a vehicle parked at Butte High School.

— Tools were stolen from a truck parked on Blue Bird Trail.

— Some items were taken from a camp trailer parked near O’Keefe Drilling.

— Two women were fighting near the intersection of Grand and Harrison. When officers arrived, the dueling duo decided to go their separate ways.

— Someone living in the 700 block of South Main Street claimed to have heard three gunshots, one after the other. Officers arrived and talked to neighbors, but no one else heard or seen anything.

— Two batteries were stolen from a construction site on Bluebird Trail.

— A license plate was stolen from a car parked in the 3300 block of Kossuth Street.

— The catalytic converter on a Toyota pickup was taken while parked in the 3700 block of Harrison Avenue.

— A man causing a disturbance at the Copper King Saloon, 1000 S. Montana St., refused to leave the premises. When the cops got there, he quickly decided to move it along.

— Several people were hanging out at Father Sheehan Park at about 2:30 a.m. Friday. Officers arrived and told them to leave and they quickly complied.