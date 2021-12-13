Police blotter: Cemetery vandalized; impersonating U.S. marshal; pair arrested; late-night DUIs

Butte police reports

Cemetery vandalism

Over the weekend, five older headstones were spray painted, some blue, some green, at Mountain View Cemetery, 3910 Harrison Ave. A few trees were also damaged.

The headstones have now been cleaned off and the trees are in the process of being fixed, as well.

Impersonating U.S. marshal

Just after 5 a.m. Sunday, Kurttis Copyak, 42, of Butte was jailed for the felony offense of impersonating a public servant.

A woman in the Town Pump parking lot at 1000 Grizzly Trail was stopped by Copyak. The Butte man claimed he was a U.S. marshal and showed her his “badge.” She told officers Copyak was acting erratic so she ran into the convenience store to call 911. A “badge” was recovered.

Double arrest

Police officers were called late Thursday night to the Hampton Inn to assist Probation and Parole.

Arrested were Courtney Alex Farabaugh, 25, of Butte and Michael John Morlan, 28, of Butte.

During the investigation, drug paraphernalia was found along with possible heroin. Farabaugh also had a warrant out for her arrest for misdemeanor criminal contempt out of Butte City Court. Morlan had a felony warrant out for his arrest for probation violation.

Late-night DUIs

Just before 11 p.m. Thursday, Connor Jonathan Nieves, 19, of Butte was driving a white Dodge Ram truck when he turned right in front of a police car and the officer had to stop his car to avoid him. During the traffic stop, Nieves reportedly appeared to be intoxicated. He was taken to the Butte Detention Center where he failed sobriety maneuvers, but refused to take a Breathalyzer. He was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence (refusal) and right-of-way violation.

A call came in at 2:25 a.m. on Saturday about a man at the Town Pump, 531 S. Montana St., who appeared to be driving while intoxicated. When officers arrived, Spencer Alan Schock, 22, of Butte was inside the vehicle. His speech was slurred and he appeared to be intoxicated. While at the Butte Detention Center, Schock refused to do any sobriety tests or take a Breathalyzer. He was jailed for misdemeanor driving under influence (refusal).

Attempting to leave

As a woman attempted to leave the Rosalie Manor via elevator at around 5:15 a.m. Monday, Donald David Harvey, 56, of Butte allegedly attempted to prevent her from doing so.

He was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct.

Resisting arrest

On Sunday afternoon, Willie Liegeois, 37, of Butte tried to get into the movies at the Butte Plaza Mall. They were closed at that time but Liegeois demanded to get in any way and scared a female staff member.

When officers arrived, he resisted attempts to be arrested. He was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Sleeping driver

Police were called to the Town Pump at 1370 Harrison Ave. at 7:30 p.m. Saturday regarding a suspected drunk driver who was asleep in her vehicle in the parking lot.

When they arrived, an officer woke Dara Rene Povrzenich, 39, of Butte and got her to step out of the car. She reportedly appeared unsteady on her feet and seemed to be under the influence. The officer thought she may have taken too much prescription medication, so she was transported to the hospital. While there, a blood sample was taken and police are awaiting the results.

She was later jailed for felony probation violation and misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Man uncooperative

On Friday night, officers responded to the 2800 block of Silver Bow Boulevard to investigate people standing in the yard of vacant property.

A vehicle with three people in it was parked on the side of the residence. An officer recognized Christopher Lee Rasmussen, 38, of Butte sitting in the vehicle and knew he had a felony contempt warrant out for the arrest.

While two of the people got out of the vehicle, Rasmussen refused and locked the doors on the vehicle. He was ordered to get out, but remained uncooperative. Police then broke one of the windows and Rasmussen opened the passenger’s side door and ran. He didn’t get too far before being handcuffed.

He was also jailed for misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.