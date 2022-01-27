Police blotter: Casing cars after midnight; co-workers take swings at each other; rewiring to avoid power bill

Butte, Highway Patrol arrests

Suspicious man

A call came in right after midnight Thursday about a suspicious man checking out cars in a parking lot in the 900 block of Montana Street.

A man fitting the description, Richard Frank Bleick, 53, of Butte, was stopped near Safeway on Front Street.

Turns out, Bleick had a $10,000 felony warrant for his arrest out of Flathead County so he was taken to jail.

MHP arrests

Cameron Thomas Baker, 19, of Butte was arrested early Thursday at the intersection of Montana and Gold by a trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol. He was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, attempt to obtain an intoxicant, failure to wear a seat belt and no liability insurance in effect.

Christian Antoney Lulgjuraj, 24, of Virginia Beach, Virginia was headed south on I-90 when he was stopped by a MHP trooper. He was jailed just after midnight Wednesday for misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

‘Simple’ assault

Dara Rene Povrzenich, 39, of Butte was jailed just after 3 a.m. Wednesday for misdemeanor simple assault and felony probation violation.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Grand Avenue to investigate an assault.

According to the police report, an intoxicated Povrzenich allegedly had been arguing with a man and then reportedly assaulted a 27-year-old woman by grabbing her hair and pulling her to the ground.

Stolen car

Late Tuesday night, an officer observed a silver four-door car driving at a high rate of speed.

The car with Texas plates was driven by Alexander Gregory Parkhill, 31, of Texas and was stopped at Montana and Gold. When the officer checked, it turned out the car had been reported stolen out of Oklahoma and Parkhill was taken into custody without incident.

He was jailed for felony buying or possessing stolen property.

Four or more DUIs

Early Monday morning, an officer stopped a gray jeep near the intersection of Stuart and Argyle for failing to use a turn signal.

The driver, Skyla Marie Komeotis, 25, of Butte appeared to be intoxicated and failed sobriety maneuvers at the scene.

At the detention center, she refused to take a Breathalyzer and had her blood drawn at St. James Healthcare. She was jailed for felony driving under the influence (fourth or subsequent offense), felony probation violation and the misdemeanor offenses of no liability insurance in effect and failure to use turn signal.

Miscellaneous crimes

A snow blower was stolen Monday from the back yard of a residence in the 700 block of North Montana Street.

A transient was cited Monday afternoon for taking packages from a porch on the 600 block of South Main Street. All the packages were returned to the owner.

Apparently, the work environment had turned toxic for two male co-workers at a business in the 1100 block of Front Street. On Monday afternoon tempers escalated and the two took a swing at each other. So far, neither one has pressed charges against the other.

A Butte man had no idea his 2011 Dodge Ram had been stolen until police in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, called him Monday night to say they had his truck. He then contacted Butte police.

Late Monday, someone broke the passenger-side window of a vehicle parked in the 800 block of South Arizona Street.

It was reported Tuesday morning that gas had been siphoned at the U-Haul Moving & Storage, 3300 Harrison Ave.

Also on Tuesday morning, the driver’s side window of a Toyota Tacoma was broken as it was parked in the 700 block of South Montana Street.

A resident living in the 1300 block of Maryland attempted to rewire his electrical box so he could bypass the NorthWestern Energy meter. For his tampering effort, which was discovered Tuesday afternoon, he was cited for theft of services.

A man called the Butte Detention Center Tuesday afternoon to report a theft but his phone was dying so he told the dispatcher he would have to call them back. He has yet to do that.

An inmate reportedly spit in the face of one of the detention officers Tuesday afternoon. Charges are pending.

On Wednesday morning, two tires were slashed on a vehicle parked at Child & Family Services, 700 N. Casey St.

Sometime Wednesday morning, an amplifier was taken from a truck parked in the 900 block of South Montana Street.

All four tires were slashed Wednesday afternoon on a vehicle near the Lube Alley, 1502 Holmes Ave.

It was also reported Wednesday that medication was stolen from a mail box on the 2100 block of South Wyoming Street.

