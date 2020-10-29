Police blotter: Cash bag taken; items stolen; assault with weapon; credit card denied

Butte police reports

Jailed on warrant

Just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the area of Whiskey Gulch Station in Rocker regarding a trailer possibly being vandalized.

The officers watched as a truck driven by Christopher Lee Rasmussen, 36, of Butte was backing up to the trailer.

While speaking with Rasmussen, officers learned he had a felony warrant for his arrest out of Lewis and Clark County and a misdemeanor contempt warrant out of Butte City Court. He attempted to flee but didn’t make it too far.

He was arrested and transported to the Butte Detention Center.

Cash bag taken

A woman was at Walmart Monday and accidentally left a cash bag in her shopping cart. When she went back to Walmart, the bag had not been turned into lost and found.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Instead, officers later watched video supplied by Walmart and saw a man, about 6-feet tall take the cash bag out of the shopping cart and leave in a truck. They are still trying to determine who the man might be.

Items stolen