Police blotter: Cash bag taken; items stolen; assault with weapon; credit card denied

Butte police reports
Jailed on warrant
Just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the area of Whiskey Gulch Station in Rocker regarding a trailer possibly being vandalized.
The officers watched as a truck driven by Christopher Lee Rasmussen, 36, of Butte was backing up to the trailer.
While speaking with Rasmussen, officers learned he had a felony warrant for his arrest out of Lewis and Clark County and a misdemeanor contempt warrant out of Butte City Court. He attempted to flee but didn’t make it too far.
He was arrested and transported to the Butte Detention Center.
Cash bag taken
A woman was at Walmart Monday and accidentally left a cash bag in her shopping cart. When she went back to Walmart, the bag had not been turned into lost and found.
Instead, officers later watched video supplied by Walmart and saw a man, about 6-feet tall take the cash bag out of the shopping cart and leave in a truck. They are still trying to determine who the man might be.
Items stolen
- Someone early Wednesday took a guitar, air mattress and work boots from an unlocked vehicle parked at the Comfort Inn, 2777 Harrison Ave.
- It was reported to police Wednesday that a license plate was stolen from their vehicle.
- A laptop was taken on Wednesday from the office of the Butte Rescue Mission, 610 E. Platinum St.
Assault with weapon
On Wednesday afternoon, two juveniles were reportedly throwing ice balls at cars as they stood at the Oregon Street overpass. When two of their alleged victims confronted them, one of the teens pulled out a 3-inch knife and threatened them. The juvenile was arrested for assault with a weapon.
Card denied
An employee at Quality Inn, 2100 Cornell, reported Wednesday night that a man did not pay for his room. Apparently, the man’s credit card was approved when he checked in, but after he checked out, the card was denied.
No one there
Late Wednesday night, security personnel noticed that one of the shop doors was open at the Kelley Mine site. Officers checked it out, but no one was in there.
