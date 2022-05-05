Police blotter: Car used as weapon; cited for trespassing; child endangerment; girls fighting at school

Butte police reports

Car used as weapon

Late Wednesday night, police were called to the 100 block of Pearl Street to investigate a disturbance.

According to her boyfriend, Kristine Bridget Hanley, 51, of Butte allegedly tried to run him over with her car but he was able jump out of the way. She then hit another car.

Officers found her on Virginia Street and she was arrested for felony partner or family member assault with the use of a weapon, felony assault with a weapon, and felony criminal mischief. She also had warrants out for her arrest for the misdemeanor offenses of theft and criminal mischief

Cited once again

Also late Wednesday night, officers arrived in the 200 block of South Dakota Street to investigate an unwanted person at a residence.

Turns out the unwanted man was Thamuhd Abdullah Ahmed, 70, of Butte, who reportedly had been told more than once that he could no longer enter this particular property.

Ahmed came down from the attic and was jailed once more for misdemeanor criminal trespass to property.

Child endangerment

On Monday night, officers were called to investigate a possible intoxicated driver who almost hit a vehicle in the parking lot of Taco Bell, 2939 Harrison Ave.

When police arrived, the car, driven by Jacquelyn Daniel Hackney, 29, of Butte was located across the street. There were two children in the car, a four-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy.

An officer suspected she was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and she reportedly failed on-site sobriety maneuvers.

Hackney was arrested for misdemeanor DUI, first offense, and two felony offenses of child endangerment.

Arrest warrants

Just after 8 p.m. Wednesday, a man staying at the Ramada by Wyndham, 2100 Cornell Ave., was told he was no longer welcome at the motel. When officers arrived, John Jeffrey Nugent, 55, of Butte appeared to be intoxicated and was refusing to leave. He was wanted on a $100,000 warrant out of Missoula County and was taken to jail.

Officers from the Yellowstone County Detention Center brought Melinda Kathleen Hollow, 43, of Butte to the Butte Detention Center on Tuesday afternoon. Hollow, who had warrants for her arrest out of Butte, had been arrested in Billings for the felony offenses of criminal contempt and revocation of sentence.

Brandon Matthew Kaario, 44, of Butte was picked up at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Front and Montana streets. Police had received a call about a suspicious vehicle parked on a sidewalk with the driver sound asleep. Kaario reportedly told the officer that he ran out of gas and that’s how he ended up on the sidewalk. He was taken to jail without incident as it appeared the Butte man had a felony out-of-jurisdiction warrant for his arrest out of Fayetteville, Tennessee.

Morning discovery

A woman living in the 900 block of Iowa Avenue discovered Monday morning some damage done to her 2006 Ford Taurus. She believed it occurred while out shopping.

Fence debate

Late Monday morning, two men, neighbors in the 700 block of South Main Street, got into a heated debate about a fence. So much so, the police were called. The two men agreed to quit arguing and go their separate ways.

Hit and run

At around noon Monday, a report was filed on a hit and run of an unattended vehicle, a 2022 Toyota Sienna, at the Hampton Inn, 3499 Harrison Ave.

Windows busted

The back window on a Ford pickup parked in the 1700 block of Grand Avenue was broken sometime Wednesday afternoon.

It was discovered around 7 p.m. Monday that the rear window of a 2007 Dodge Caravan had been busted while parked at the Legion Oasis, 3400 Hill Ave.

Sometime early Monday morning, three windows of a residences in the 1800 block of Massachusetts were shot at either by a pellet or BB gun. One window was completely shattered.

Girls fighting

Two juvenile girls, ages 12 and 13, were reportedly fighting Tuesday morning at East Middle School, 2600 Grand Ave. Both were cited for disorderly conduct.

Trailer taken

It was reported at noon Tuesday that a 14-foot enclosed trailer was taken from a lot located west of Walmart.

Sexual assault

Early Tuesday night, an inmate at the Butte Detention Center reported a sexual assault. The case is under investigation.

Damaged items

At around 7 a.m. Wednesday a man allegedly damaged the front door of his mother’s residence in the 2800 block of Edwards.

A fence at Quilici Glass, 730 S. Arizona St., was damaged by a vehicle sometime early Wednesday morning.

License plate theft

A license plate was taken sometime Wednesday morning from a Ford pickup parked in the 2000 block of Argyle.

