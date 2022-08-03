Police blotter: Car theft; DUI; tripped and punched; window damaged; officer bitten

Butte police reports

Car theft

Cory Steven Parke, 36, of Butte was booked into the jail late Tuesday night for felony motor vehicle theft.

At 5 p.m., Parke was in the 2600 block of Elm Street, showing an interest in a 2006 Buick LaCrosse a man was selling. The man reportedly gave Parke the keys, so he could listen to the engine. Instead, Parke took off in the car.

Several hours later, Parke and the Buick were found at the Town Pump, 531 S. Montana St. The owner of the car came up and identified Parke, who allegedly told an officer he was still just out test driving the car. He was arrested and handcuffed.

Felony violation

Reece Jaren Wandler, 20, of Anaconda was jailed late Tuesday morning for felony violation of release condition and the three misdemeanor offenses of criminal contempt.

MHP arrest

Corey J. Dodd, 42, of Butte was booked into the jail just after midnight Wednesday by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper for misdemeanor driving under the influence (first offense).

Additional offenses

A man reported that another man tried to trip him near the intersection of Dakota and Gold, and then punched him in the face. The victim knows who the other man is and the case is under investigation.

A bicycle was stolen from a home in the 2000 block of Florence Avenue.

No entry was made but a window was damaged at Headframe Spirits, 21 S. Montana.

Someone stole a 3,000-watt generator from the back of a RV in the 4400 block of Utah Avenue. It is valued at $2,100.

A 1996 Ford F-150 truck was stolen from the 2400 block of Nettie Street.

A female inmate bit one of the officers at the Butte Detention Center, 155 W. Quartz St.

A woman walking in the 3100 block of Busch Street was taking her clothes out of a bag and throwing them up and down the street. An officer stopped and told her to pick them up. She did.

A man using the restroom at the Flying J in Rocker reported that another man came into the restroom and threw a gun to the floor. Once leaving the restroom, he called and reported the incident, but when officers arrived, the man and his gun were gone.

A woman who lives in the 400 block of South Main Street saw a young man shatter her windshield as he walked down the street.

A patron of Sagebrush Sam’s, 122040 Nissler Road, came out of the establishment only to find his 2008 black Ford F-150 was stolen.