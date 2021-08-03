Police blotter: Car bashed with bat; sisters dispute; stolen vehicle arrest

Butte police reports
Car bashed
At around 7:10 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 600 block of Dakota Street to investigate a vandalism to a vehicle, which had the windshield and driver-side window shattered.
Officers learned that earlier, Ronnie Lew Cleland, 25, of Butte had allegedly pulled up in another vehicle, got out and struck the vehicle with a baseball bat. The owner of the vehicle is familiar with Cleland and indicated that this was possibly due to a dispute over money.
Cleland was located shortly thereafter and still had the baseball bat in his possession. He was arrested for criminal mischief.
Sister assaulted
Officers were called to Pearl Street at 1:15 p.m. Monday in reference to a reported assault that had just occurred.
When officers arrived, they learned that Kristen Elaine LaCombe, 40, of Butte had allegedly assaulted her sister, who had physical signs of injury near her nose and mouth.
The sister indicated that LaCombe arrived at the residence and refused to leave after they began to argue. During the argument it is alleged that LaCombe struck her in the face.
LaCombe was found a short time later at another address and arrested for partner or family member assault.
Stolen vehicle
R.E. Inderland, 58, of Butte was arrested Monday night for possessing stolen property.
Just around 6:15 p.m. officers arrived in the 3900 block of Paxson to investigate a possible stolen vehicle out of Jefferson County. When they arrived, they found the vehicle with Inderland sitting in the driver’s seat.
The vehicle had been spray painted to prevent identification. While being interviewed by officers, Inderland admitted he was the one who spray painted it.