Police blotter: Car bashed with bat; sisters dispute; stolen vehicle arrest

Butte police reports

Car bashed

At around 7:10 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 600 block of Dakota Street to investigate a vandalism to a vehicle, which had the windshield and driver-side window shattered.

Officers learned that earlier, Ronnie Lew Cleland, 25, of Butte had allegedly pulled up in another vehicle, got out and struck the vehicle with a baseball bat. The owner of the vehicle is familiar with Cleland and indicated that this was possibly due to a dispute over money.

Cleland was located shortly thereafter and still had the baseball bat in his possession. He was arrested for criminal mischief.

Sister assaulted

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers were called to Pearl Street at 1:15 p.m. Monday in reference to a reported assault that had just occurred.

When officers arrived, they learned that Kristen Elaine LaCombe, 40, of Butte had allegedly assaulted her sister, who had physical signs of injury near her nose and mouth.

The sister indicated that LaCombe arrived at the residence and refused to leave after they began to argue. During the argument it is alleged that LaCombe struck her in the face.