Police blotter: Butte woman arrested for Harrington’s fire; assault on officer

Butte woman arrested for Harrington’s fire

A Butte woman has been arrested in connection with the Oct. 18 fire that heavily damaged Harrington’s Floor & Window Coverings, 1432 Harrison Ave.

Tangee Lynn Jessen, 51, was booked into the jail early Thursday afternoon for felony negligent arson.

According to the police report, Jessen said that she accidentally started the fire. She allegedly lit a napkin on fire, which spread to a tree, then to the exterior of the Harrington’s building.

Jessen told police she then got scared and left the area.

Butte-Silver Bow firefighters arrived at the scene at 8:41 p.m., and spent about four hours fighting the fire.

Police reports

Refusing to leave

At around 7 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the Party Palace, 1 W. Park St., concerning an unwanted female who was refusing to leave the establishment.

Laurie Lynn Catalino, 60, of Butte was advised a number of times that she had to go but she responded by attempting to hit one of the officers with her elbow, not once, but twice. She was escorted to the patrol car and carted off to jail for felony assault of a peace officer and misdemeanor failure to disperse.

MHP arrest

Two Butte people, Douglas William Smith, 38, and Angela Marie Kidder, 44, were booked into the jail Thursday afternoon. Both were arrested by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper near the intersection of Paxson and Longfellow.

Smith and Kidder had several arrest warrants out of Lewis and Clark County.

Screaming obscenities

It is alleged that on Thursday morning, Claude Brooks Lane Vail, 51, of Butte had fallen asleep at the Front Street Laundry.

When an attempt was made to wake him, Vail allegedly stood up, screamed numerous obscenities, and then refused to leave the building.

He was arrested for the misdemeanor offenses of disorderly conduct and failure to disperse.