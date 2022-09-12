Police blotter: Business burglary; criminal contempt; in the area; 'alarming' misdeed

Business burglary

A burglar alarm went off around 1 a.m. Monday at High Altitude Gardens, 1842 Harrison Ave.

Officers arrived to investigate and found that a panel had been removed on the side of the building. Inside the building and down in the basement was Kurtis Lee Miller, 32, of Butte, who was jailed for the felony offenses of burglary and parole violation.

Criminal contempt

An officer was out on patrol around 4 a.m. Monday in the 3700 block of Harrison Avenue when Timothy Edward Miller, 41, of Butte was spotted in a vehicle.

The officer knew Miller had a felony warrant out for his arrest for criminal contempt. He also allegedly had in his possession two syringes and was taken to jail.

In the area

An officer was at the Motel 6 on another call just before 7 p.m. Sunday when he noticed Chantel Marie Calder, 24, of Butte in the area.

Calder had a no-bond felony warrant out for her arrest out of Lewis and Clark County and off to jail she went.

‘Alarming’ misdeed

Jason Dwight Evans, 39, of Butte reportedly decided it was a good idea to head to the handicapped entrance on the northside of the Butte Police Department and pull the fire alarm at around noon Sunday.

For his antics, he was jailed for misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Not his truck

Dispatch got a call just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday about a man sitting in a truck not his own at the Butte Plaza Mall.

When confronted by two men, David Jason Erickson, 47, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, took off running but the men chased him and tackled him to the ground.

When officers arrived, the men were holding Erickson down. He was jailed for misdemeanor criminal trespass. He also had a glass pipe in his possession and was jailed for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia as well.

Felony DUI

An officer was on patrol late Saturday night and saw a truck traveling on Sampson Street with no headlights on. He pulled the truck over.

Andrew John Jaap Jr., 68, of Butte was arrested for felony driving under the influence (fourth or subsequent offense), and the misdemeanor offenses of driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license and failure to have two headlights illuminated.

Changed her mind

Early Saturday afternoon, Jenelle Mae Cherne, 34, of Butte was reportedly refusing to leave the Butte Rescue Mission, 610 E. Platinum St.

When officers arrived, Cherne was allegedly yelling about the system, demanded to see a different officer, and insisted she be arrested, but then changed her mind.

She was arrested for the misdemeanor offenses of resisting arrest, failure to disperse and disorderly conduct.

Burglary, assault

On Saturday morning, Jason Quincy Wooley, 52, of Butte allegedly entered a residence not his own and struck a woman in the head.

He was jailed for felony aggravated burglary and misdemeanor partner or family member assault.

Friday arrest

Lars E. Olof Edshammer, 49, of Seattle, Washington, was jailed early Friday afternoon on a misdemeanor Montana Highway Patrol warrant.

Additional DUIs

—Trey Michael Kopp, 22, of Butte was arrested just after midnight Monday by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper near the intersection of Continental and Quincy for driving under the influence. He was also jailed for misdemeanor speeding and failure to wear a seatbelt.

—Just after 5 a.m. Saturday, Scott James Bruni, 43, of Butte was jailed for driving under the influence. He was also arrested for the misdemeanor offenses of no liability insurance in effect and failure to immediately notify of accident