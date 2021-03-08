Police blotter: Business break-in; yelling in street; parking lot assault; aggravated DUI; water bill complaint

Butte police reports
Business break-in
Shortly before 4:30 Monday morning, officers responded to Builder First Source, 2805 Lexington Ave., to investigate a report of a man possibly inside the secured lumber yard.
Officers found a backpack near the fence and when they climbed over, noticed a broken window that led inside the store.
When they gained entry, officers located Jeremiah Patrick Hill, 44, homeless.
Hill was arrested for felony burglary, misdemeanor trespass to a vehicle, misdemeanor possession of burglary tools, criminal contempt warrant, and a Montana Highway Patrol warrant.
Arrest warrants
At 5:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to Gillam’s Emporium, where Seth Scott Babcock, 28, of Butte was reportedly trying to open the doors.
There were a number of warrants out for Babcock’s arrest. He was taken to the Butte Detention Center and jailed for misdemeanor criminal contempt, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and a Montana Highway Patrol warrant.
Simple assault
A large crowd was watching a fight at about 1 p.m. Sunday outside the Party Palace, 1 W. Park St., when an officer arrived.
After speaking with witnesses, it was determined that Nawaf Saeed Alshahrani, 19, of Butte was the aggressor in the fight when approached and punched the victim.
Alshahrani was arrested for misdemeanor simple assault and transported to the Butte Detention Center.
Yelling in street
At about 6 p.m. Saturday, Cindy Alane Charon, 39, of Butte was reportedly standing in the middle of the street in the 600 block of South Dakota and causing a disturbance.
An officer recognized Charon as having several warrants out for her arrest. Before being transported to the Butte Detention Center, a syringe was found in her possession.
She was jailed for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor contempt and felony violation of release conditions.
Women assaulted
At 3:45 p.m. Saturday, officers were at the Family Dollar Store on a report of a disturbance.
Officers spoke to the two female victims and the suspect, Brendon Keith O’Hara, 33, of Butte.
According to the victims, they were assaulted by O’Hara when they tried to stop him from damaging their tires. He reportedly shoved one of the females and struck the other with a cup. Both females said they were in fear.
O’Hara was placed under arrest and transported to the Butte Detention Center where he was jailed for two counts of misdemeanor partner or family member assault, two misdemeanor contempt warrants, and a Montana Highway Patrol warrant.
Aggravated DUI
A vehicle hit a parked car and a fence at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Stuart. When officers arrived, Frank Fitzgerald Grady, 56, of Butte was at the scene and appeared to be highly intoxicated.
Grady was arrested and taken to the Butte Detention Center. He was transported to St. James Healthcare for a legal blood draw and later jailed for misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence.
Off to jail
At 6:20 p.m. Friday, officers were investigating two suspicious vehicles in the 800 block of Dewey Boulevard.
An officer identified one of the drivers as Cory Duane Gustafson, 45, of Butte who had a warrant for his arrest for felony child endangerment. He was taken to jail.
Unwanted male
A call came in Friday at about 5:30 p.m. Friday concerning an unwanted male at a residence in the 200 block of Elderberry Lane.
When officers got there, Jacob Patrick Durkin, 26, of Butte was still in the residence.
He was arrested for violation on release conditions and other warrants. During the arrest, officers also located what they believed to be methamphetamine and a syringe. Those two were added to his other offenses.
Texan jailed
During a routine traffic stop Friday in the 2400 block of Harrison Avenue, it was discovered that Herbert Charles Baker, 37, of Arlington, Texas had a felony warrant out of Texas for his arrest.
Baker was arrested and taken to jail.
Fake name
A call came in about 1 p.m. Friday about a female shoplifter at Walmart who had just left the store.
An officer located Rebecca Jane Cox, 60, of Butte in the area of Meadowlark and Harrison. While being placed in custody for the theft, she failed to give the officer her correct name, but her identity was later determined.
She was jailed for misdemeanor theft and obstructing a peace officer.
Bill too high
A woman who lives on Hobson Avenue had a bone to pick with the water company. So, at about 4:30 p.m. Friday, she called police to complain her water bill was too high.
Homestake hikers
Late Saturday night, some hikers were thought to be lost up near Homestake, but they were able to make it out of the mountains.
Money missing
On Sunday afternoon, an employee working at Rocky Mountain Car Wash ran to retrieve something, and when she returned, $40 was missing from the till. Workplace video shows a man coming in and taking it.