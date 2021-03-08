Police blotter: Business break-in; yelling in street; parking lot assault; aggravated DUI; water bill complaint

After speaking with witnesses, it was determined that Nawaf Saeed Alshahrani, 19, of Butte was the aggressor in the fight when approached and punched the victim.

Alshahrani was arrested for misdemeanor simple assault and transported to the Butte Detention Center.

Yelling in street

At about 6 p.m. Saturday, Cindy Alane Charon, 39, of Butte was reportedly standing in the middle of the street in the 600 block of South Dakota and causing a disturbance.

An officer recognized Charon as having several warrants out for her arrest. Before being transported to the Butte Detention Center, a syringe was found in her possession.

She was jailed for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor contempt and felony violation of release conditions.

Women assaulted

At 3:45 p.m. Saturday, officers were at the Family Dollar Store on a report of a disturbance.

Officers spoke to the two female victims and the suspect, Brendon Keith O’Hara, 33, of Butte.