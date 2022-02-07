Police blotter: Burglary in progress; arrests on warrants; felony assault; looking in mail boxes; gas tank damaged

Burglary in progress

Not long before 1 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a burglary alarm at Pacific Steel, 905 Gaylord Ave.

When they arrived, they found the door had been forced open and Adam James Shettel, 39, of Butte was inside the building.

Shettel was jailed on felony burglary, felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor possession of burglary tools.

Simple assault

Drew Allen Schroeder, 32, of Butte was jailed early Sunday afternoon for misdemeanor simple assault.

Schroeder was in the 3400 block of North Hillcrest Drive where he allegedly spit on another guy and threatened to get a knife.

Back to jail

A man and a woman were yelling at each other in an alley in the 1700 block of Elm Street just after 6 p.m. Saturday. Officers arrived and learned that the woman, Tiffany Tyan Berger, 47, of Butte had warrants for her arrest for the felony offenses of violation of release conditions and probation violation, and misdemeanor criminal contempt. She was booked into the Butte Detention Center.

A concerned citizen called Saturday afternoon about a man walking in the roadway and talking to himself near the intersection of Mercury and Shields. The man was identified as Lenard Ray Lillyblad, 66, of Butte, who had three misdemeanor criminal contempt warrants out for his arrest. He, too, was taken to jail.

While out on patrol at 5 a.m. Sunday, an officer recognized Rebecca Jean Evans, 43, of Butte as she was driving a gray Dodge Avenger in the 3700 block of Harrison Avenue. The woman had a warrant out for her arrest for felony probation violation. Off to jail she went, too.

Felony assault

Nathan Daniel Green, 33, of Butte was at the Serenity Casino when someone called police. Green was wanted on a warrant from Butte Justice Court for felony assault with a weapon.

Officers found him walking down the street. He was jailed on a $25,000 bond.

Checking out mail

Isadore Bo Sorrell, 36, of Butte was booked into jail at about 11 a.m. Friday.

Another concerned citizen called dispatch to say a man, identified later as Sorrell, was going through mail boxes on Farragut Avenue. The caller decided to follow him until police arrived.

When they did, an officer recognized Sorrell, who was allegedly seen on video going through a vehicle at the Super 8, 2929 Harrison Ave.

His list of offenses include the felonies of parole violation, possession of dangerous drugs, and use of property subject to forfeiture, two misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass to property, misdemeanor theft, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Weekend DUIs

All three arrests listed below were from the Montana Highway Patrol:

Joshua Paul Hurrle, 42, of Butte was booked just after midnight Monday for misdemeanor driving under the influence.

Jailed at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday was Johnny Victor Maurice VanMeel, 57, of Butte for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence, no liability insurance in effect, and driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license

Just after 2 .m. Saturday, Jenny Rebecca Ensley, 32, of Butte was jailed for misdemeanor driving under the influence.

Items taken

A package was taken Friday morning from a porch in the 400 block of South Crystal Street.

A man was reportedly seen Friday morning jumping a fence at a construction site in the 1800 block of Harrison Avenue and taking an extension cord.

The rear license plate of a car parked in the 900 block of South Washington Street was reported stolen Friday afternoon.

Verbal argument

Two women got into a verbal argument at about 10 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Granite Street. Neither woman was arrested, as they agreed to disagree.

Gas tank damaged

It was reported Friday night that someone drilled a hole in the gas tank of a delivery van parked at Casagranda’s Steakhouse, 801 Utah Ave., and took off with the fuel.

Gun reported

Two people called dispatch at 3:30 a.m. Saturday to say someone pulled a gun at a bonfire up in Browns Gulch. When officers went to the scene, several people were just leaving the area and said they didn’t see or hear anything.

Eggs thrown

Eggs were thrown on a vehicle Saturday afternoon in the 2200 block of South Colorado Street.

Eat it and beat it

A man and a woman ate at the Metals Bank Saturday night, and then hightailed it out of there before the bill came.

Hanging out

Just before 11 p.m. Saturday, someone called to complain about a group of kids hanging out in the Butte Plaza Mall parking lot. They were told by officers to move it along.

Wake-up call

No, it’s not the season for fireworks but that didn’t stop someone from waking the neighbors by lighting an artillery shell just as dawn was breaking on Sunday morning.

Gun shot heard

At about the same time, up in the Hamblin Heights area, it was reported that people were arguing and a gun shot was heard. When police arrived, there was no evidence of either.

Mail gone

It was reported late Sunday afternoon that mail had been stolen from a residence in the 300 block of West Silver Street.

