Police blotter: Burglar caught; intoxicated with gun; knife vs. taser; hiding in attic

Butte police reports

Burglar caught

Police were notified at around 1:50 a.m. Friday of a burglary in progress at the Mountain View Coffee Co., 102 Madison St.

When they arrived, a window used to enter the building was broken but there was no burglar inside. After looking over the business’ video footage to get a look at the alleged perpetrator, night vision equipment was used to scan the area.

Hiding nearby was David Scott Micone, 56, of Butte, who reportedly matched the description of the burglar. Micone was arrested for felony burglary and was also wanted on a misdemeanor warrant for criminal contempt.

Man with a gun

Tanner Michael Carlson, 22, of Brookfield, Connecticut was taken into custody for felony assault with a weapon.

At around 4 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a residence on Alpine Road where Carlson was allegedly intoxicated and making threats. He also reportedly had a gun in his holster.

Woman pulls knife

A call came in before 7 a.m. Saturday about two suspicious people driving a dirt bike, while pulling a dune buggy on Buckhorn Lane south of Ramsay.

Lane Michael Cottrell, 37, was driving the dirt bike, while Chantel Marie Cottrell, 41, was in the dune buggy.

Both people are homeless and both had warrants out for their arrests — he for felony probation violation and she for felony and miscellaneous criminal contempt.

Chantel reportedly attempted to walk away and when officers told her to stop, she allegedly turned around, this time with a knife in her hand.

The woman apparently changed her tune about the knife after an officer pulled out a Taser gun. She decided to err on the side of caution and dropped the knife.

Slumped over

At 4 a.m. Monday, an officer was patrolling in the 600 block of South Dakota Street and observed a man in a car, slumped over the steering wheel.

When a spotlight was aimed inside the car, John Joseph Rebish, 52, of Butte woke up and got out of the vehicle. In clear view were several syringes, a spoon and a clear baggie of crystal methamphetamine.

He was taken to jail for felony possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Causing disturbance

At around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to St. James Healthcare concerning a man causing a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they learned that Michael William Mallo, 52, of Butte allegedly made some threatening comments to a woman who had a restraining order out against him.

Mallo was jailed for misdemeanor violation of protection order.

Officers assist

At 9 p.m. Sunday, officers assisted Adult Probation and Parole in the arrest of Jesse Lee Shields, 33, of Butte for felony probation violation.

Poor judgment

In the early morning hours Saturday, Scott Daniel Hockaday, 45, of Butte decided to go to the residence of a woman who had a restraining order against him in the 600 block of West Park Street and knock on the door.

Officers later found him in the 300 block of West Park Street and arrested him for the misdemeanor offenses of possession of drug paraphernalia (syringe), violation of protection order and criminal contempt warrant.

Hiding in attic

Just after 2 a.m. Saturday, neighbors called dispatch regarding a disturbance in the 500 block of South Main Street between a man and a woman.

When officers arrived, they could hear people yelling and reportedly witnessed Trey David Clark, 20, of Butte pushing items off the table and onto the floor.

The woman left the home, while Clark allegedly hid in the attic. Officers convinced him to leave his hiding place and was then arrested for misdemeanor partner or family member assault.

Without incident

Late Friday night, an officer observed James Carl Pierce, 27, of Butte driving in the vicinity of Washington and Iron streets, and knew he had a warrant out for his arrest for felony criminal contempt.

Pierce was taken into custody without incident.

Taken to jail

On Friday afternoon, Adult Probation and Parole went to a home in 300 block of East Park Street and found someone who should not have been there — Darwin James Bailey, 43, of Butte.

Bailey was taken to jail for felony possession of dangerous drugs, and the misdemeanor offenses of possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass to property, and two outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

Not his garage

Early Friday morning, Jordan Randolph Loso, 35, of Butte was found living in a garage not his own in the 1500 block of LaFayette Avenue.

He already had a warrant out for his arrest for felony forgery out of Judge Ben Pezdark’s court, but added to the list was felony possession of dangerous drugs (a baggie of suspected methamphetamine) and the misdemeanor offense of possession of drug paraphernalia (syringes and pipes).

At around 4:30 a.m. Friday, Phaedra Gibson, 48, of Butte was in an area she wasn’t supposed to in the 300 block of South Dakota Street and was arrested for misdemeanor violation of protection order.

Recent crimes

— A check was stolen from a resident’s mailbox in the 2900 block of Carter Street.

— A generator was taken from a residence in the 800 block of North Wyoming Street.

— It was reported that $50 in cash was taken from inside a car while parked at Butte High School.

— A 1995 Subaru Legacy was stolen while parked in the 100 block of South Washington Street.

— Two shot guns and some tools were stolen from a garage on Moulton Reservoir Road.

— A container box was taken from the back of a truck parked at the Hampton Inn, 3499 Harrison Ave.

— Tools were stolen from a residence in the 500 block of Edison Street.

— Stolen while parked in the 700 block of West Park Street was a red 1999 Dodge pickup.

— A man left his keys in his 2007 Chevy pickup on Cape Street and a thief made off with the truck.

— Two tool belts, both filled with tools, were taken from a truck parked at Montana Tech, 1300 W. Park St. Miscellaneous tools were also stolen.

— An intoxicated man was causing a disturbance at the Dairy Queen, 64 W. Mercury St., and bothering customers. Officers told him it was time to go and he took their sound advice.