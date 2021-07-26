Police blotter: Bullet hits TV; high-speed chase; eluding police; fight on Park Street; multiple vandalisms

Butte police reports

Bullet hits TV

Sometime after 3 a.m. Saturday, someone fired a gun at a residence on Continental Drive. The bullet went through the window, damaging walls and a television in the house.

Anyone who knows anything about this crime is urged to call 406-497-1120 or Butte Crime Stoppers at 406-782-7336.

Utility pole hit

A vehicle driven by Chase Christopher Dolan, 40, of Billings struck a utility pole near the intersection of Iron and Colorado Streets around 4 p.m. Friday.

Dolan fled the scene and was found near the Holiday Inn Express Hotel. A probation violator from Billings, Dolan was jailed for failure to identify himself and vehicle when involved in an accident, careless driving, and probation violation.

High-speed chase

Darrel M. Dubois, 31, of Butte was taken to jail at around 11:30 p.m. Friday following a report that he allegedly assaulted a woman passenger in his vehicle and refused to let her out.