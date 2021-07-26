Police blotter: Bullet hits TV; high-speed chase; eluding police; fight on Park Street; multiple vandalisms

Butte police reports
Bullet hits TV
Sometime after 3 a.m. Saturday, someone fired a gun at a residence on Continental Drive. The bullet went through the window, damaging walls and a television in the house.
Anyone who knows anything about this crime is urged to call 406-497-1120 or Butte Crime Stoppers at 406-782-7336.
Utility pole hit
A vehicle driven by Chase Christopher Dolan, 40, of Billings struck a utility pole near the intersection of Iron and Colorado Streets around 4 p.m. Friday.
Dolan fled the scene and was found near the Holiday Inn Express Hotel. A probation violator from Billings, Dolan was jailed for failure to identify himself and vehicle when involved in an accident, careless driving, and probation violation.
High-speed chase
Darrel M. Dubois, 31, of Butte was taken to jail at around 11:30 p.m. Friday following a report that he allegedly assaulted a woman passenger in his vehicle and refused to let her out.
Officers attempted to stop the car near the intersection of Aluminum and Nevada Streets, but Dubois allegedly refused to stop. A brief pursuit ensued in Butte, before Dubois got on to Interstate 90, heading toward Anaconda, driving 85 to 95 miles per hour. Law enforcement from Anaconda, Butte and the Montana Highway Patrol were all involved in the pursuit. The vehicle was forced off the road and Dubois was arrested. The victim had minor injuries.
Dubois is in jail for felony counts of kidnapping, criminal endangerment, and parole violation, and the misdemeanor counts eluding police and partner or family member assault.
Eluding police
Daniel Lee Wine, 51, of Butte, was arrested at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday for allegedly been harassing another couple, who eventually drove to the police department for help.
An officer tried to stop Wine’s vehicle, but Wine refused. He was eventually stopped in the 1500 block of Gaylord Street and the officer believed he was intoxicated.
He was arrested for driving under the influence (refusal), obstructing a peace officer, driving while suspended or revoked, driving without liability insurance in effect, and fleeing from or eluding the police.
Park Street fight
Officers were called to the 1000 block of West Park Street at about 9:30 p.m. Friday to investigate an argument between two men.
Joshua David Aldrich, 25, of Butte allegedly shoved the other man out of the house. He was jailed for partner or family member assault (minor injuries).
Generator gone
It was reported Friday morning that someone stole a Honda generator from the Comfort Inn, 2777 Harrison Ave.
Vehicle vandalism
This weekend, several vehicles were damaged.
- Window on a jeep was broken out in the 2500 block of South Montana Street.
- Someone punched out a back window on a vehicle parked near Park and Wyoming streets.
- A vehicle located in McGlone Heights had its side scratched and the windshield broke.
- A shot glass was thrown at a windshield and it cracked in the 3100 block of Evans.
- In the 2500 block of Locust Street, a glass marijuana pipe was thrown at a U-Haul truck, shattering the windshield.
- Someone broke the driver’s side mirror on a vehicle in the 1200 block of Platinum Street.
Out you go
Three motorcyclists were driving on private property on Trenton Street and were told to drive elsewhere.
No camping
A man thought he had permission to camp up on Wolf Trial, but he was told he did not. He moved along to another property.
Caught drinking
Two male juveniles got caught drinking Saturday afternoon in Father Sheehan Park. Both were cited and turned over to their parents.