Police blotter: Broken bones in assault; caught stealing axle; criminal sale of drugs; home burglarized

Butte police reports

Assault on Hobson

At around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, a man was revving the engine of his truck while parked in the 1400 block of Hobson Street. A resident who was trying to sleep stepped out of his house and asked the man to turn off his truck. Instead of complying, the unknown man got out of the truck and struck the resident in the face. The assault reportedly left the resident with cuts and broken bones. The case is under investigation.

Guilty party

Late Tuesday night a witness saw Michael Kieran Dunne, 53, of Butte take an axle off a Ford F-150 in the 700 block of South Main Street.

When questioned by an officer, Dunne first denied it, but then said he did do it. He was jailed for misdemeanor theft of vehicle parts or accessories.

Arrest warrants

On Tuesday night, police were called because a man and woman were arguing loudly outside the Safeway, 301 W. Front St.

When officers arrived, the couple was headed east on foot. When stopped by an officer, it turned out the man, Dylan R. Hunt, 27, of Butte had three warrants out for his arrest for misdemeanor offense of theft, theft by deception and two counts of criminal contempt. He was taken to jail.

Felony offenses

Late Tuesday afternoon, Eduardo Norsagaray, 29, of Butte was arrested by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper for the felony offenses of possession of dangerous drugs, criminal sale of dangerous drugs, and use of property subject to forfeiture.

Criminal contempt

On Tuesday afternoon, police were called to the 1900 block of Walnut to investigate an unwanted person in the area.

Turns out the unwanted person was Lacey Marie Woodbury, 40, of Butte, who had a criminal contempt warrant out for her arrest. She was taken to jail.

Fight on Georgia

On Monday morning, a fight broke out between two women in the 1800 block of Georgia, leaving one with injuries. The case is under investigation.

Stolen plates

Also on Monday morning, license plates were taken off a car parked in the 200 block of East Park Street.

Wallet gone

A man shopping at BSW, 2310 Cobban, left his wallet on the counter Monday morning. When he discovered it missing, he returned to BSW but the wallet was nowhere to be found.

Window broken

Just before noon Monday, it was discovered that someone broke a car window on a car in 600 block of West Broadway.

Fender scratched

Early Monday afternoon, it was discovered that a car’s fender was scratched with a key while parked in the 2000 block of West Drive.

Tools taken

It was reported at 4 p.m. Monday that a compressor, a set of jumper cables, an impact driver and a set of sockets were taken from a vehicle parked at Denny Menholt Ford, 50 Ford Lane.

Sunglasses stolen

At around 9 a.m. Tuesday, someone helped themselves to two pairs of sunglasses and a bottle of perfume from an unlocked car parked in the 200 block of South Montana Street.

Home burglarized

It was discovered around 4 p.m. Tuesday that an unoccupied home on West Front Street was broken into. The intruder forced open the back door and took jewelry that had been stored inside.

Play quietly

Late Tuesday night, a person on Trinity Loop was playing a video game too loud and a neighbor called the police. The gamer was told to play quietly.

