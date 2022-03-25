Police blotter: Backseat driver; assault on family; outstanding warrants; report of man toting rifle

Butte police reports

Driving too slow

At around 3 p.m. Thursday, two men were in a parking lot in the 1200 block of Harrison Avenue having a heated debate about driving habits.

The argument started because one man thought the other man was driving way too slow for his taste. When officers arrived, the men were told to get over it and move along.

Two counts

Alexus Marie Scott, 25, of Butte was jailed Thursday afternoon for two misdemeanor counts of partner or family member assault.

Scott allegedly hit her relatives, a man and a woman, at a residence in the 2900 block of Yale Street.

Outstanding warrants

Just after 2 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the intersection of Galena and Dakota streets to investigate a disturbance, which turned out to be a dispute over a rented vehicle that had not been returned on time.

Turns out, one of the individuals, Gary Milton Whipple, 43, of Butte had two warrants out for his arrest out of Butte City Court.

Whipple was promptly arrested and was also cited for driving while the privilege to do so was suspended or revoked.

Car found

Someone stole a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta on March 8. The car was located late Thursday morning in the 700 block of West Broadway Street.

Thursday discovery

It was discovered Thursday afternoon that some storage units in the 3900 block of Wynne were broken into. The case is under investigation.

Rifle-toting man

Not long before midnight Thursday, it was reported that a man carrying a rifle was walking down Arizona Street, headed toward Front Street. When police arrived, the man was gone.

