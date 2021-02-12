Police blotter: Attempt to pawn stolen property; fraudulent charges; stolen watch pings in Boulder; gun theft

Butte police reports
Outstanding warrants
Outstanding warrants are why a Butte man and woman were in jail Thursday night.
At 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of South Excelsior Street investigating a suspicious vehicle.
Officers recognized Trey Michael Curtis Tarkalson, 24, and Alexandra Caprice Hall, 28, as both have outstanding warrants for their arrests.
Tarkalson was arrested for two counts of felony theft, felony possession of dangerous drugs, misdemeanor criminal trespass, and a felony out of Lewis and Clark County. Hall was arrested for misdemeanor theft, possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia, and felony theft.
Attempt to pawn
Kelly Rae Pepion, 27, of Butte was arrested Wednesday after attempting to pawn hockey equipment stolen from a residence on Feb. 9.
When officers arrived at the local pawn shop, they arrested Pepion on two counts of misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor criminal contempt, and felony violation of parole.
‘Missing’ roommate
A man reported to police Thursday afternoon that $500 worth of fraudulent charges were made on his credit card. He believes the culprit is his ex-roommate. So far, police have been unable to locate him.
GizmoWatch taken
Early Thursday evening, a mother reported her daughter’s GizmoWatch was stolen out of their truck in Butte. They were able to ping it to an address in Boulder. A Butte police officer contacted the Boulder Police Department, to assist in retrieving the watch.
Possible suspect
It was reported Thursday a 9mm semi-automatic firearm was taken from an apartment in the 100 block of North Idaho Street. Police have a possible suspect and are waiting to talk to her.