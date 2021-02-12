Police blotter: Attempt to pawn stolen property; fraudulent charges; stolen watch pings in Boulder; gun theft

Butte police reports

Outstanding warrants

Outstanding warrants are why a Butte man and woman were in jail Thursday night.

At 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of South Excelsior Street investigating a suspicious vehicle.

Officers recognized Trey Michael Curtis Tarkalson, 24, and Alexandra Caprice Hall, 28, as both have outstanding warrants for their arrests.

Tarkalson was arrested for two counts of felony theft, felony possession of dangerous drugs, misdemeanor criminal trespass, and a felony out of Lewis and Clark County. Hall was arrested for misdemeanor theft, possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia, and felony theft.

Attempt to pawn

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kelly Rae Pepion, 27, of Butte was arrested Wednesday after attempting to pawn hockey equipment stolen from a residence on Feb. 9.

When officers arrived at the local pawn shop, they arrested Pepion on two counts of misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor criminal contempt, and felony violation of parole.

‘Missing’ roommate